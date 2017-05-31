Central double-mercies Fremont to go undefeated in conference again
STANTON — Central Montcalm’s softball team had already won the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) Gold division title before the conference season wrapped up.
There was only one goal left for the Green Hornets, and that was to go undefeated in the conference for the third straight year.
That mission was accomplished Tuesday when they mercied Fremont in a pair of 10-0 games.
Central (28-7, 14-0) has not lost a CSAA game since 2014.
“It’s just awesome,” Central coach Bruce Nicholson said. “I don’t care where you go or who you play, that’s hard to do. Teams get to know you and you get to know them, then the pres-sure starts to build. We got a lot of people bringing their best efforts this year and last year. To do that, congratulations because the seniors here were all sophomores when we moved to the Gold. So to do it 38 in a row in the Gold and 43 in a row overall, it’s special.”
The Hornets scored three times in the first inning of the first game, twice more in the third and five times in the fourth for the win.
The second game saw Central score a run in the first, two more in the third, six more in the fourth and one in the fifth to end that game.
Mallory Morgan was the winning pitcher in the first game, allowing only an Eryn Bellam single in the third inning while striking out 10.
Lily Doyle pitched the second game and gave up just two hits, fanning five and walking one.
Courtnee Nicholson led Central, as she was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs including a leadoff home run in the first game then added a 1-for-1 second game with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Kenzie Rutz homered to drive in two in the first game.
“It’s really cool,” Rutz said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work and our coaching staff has believed in us when no one else would. It’s really cool to achieve.”
Morgan agreed.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “We worked so hard and it’s awesome to see our goals come to life.”
Bruce Nicholson said there were lots of reasons the Hornets were able to go on a streak like theirs.
“We pitched well and we got some awful good hitters,” he said. “We got the best pitcher in the conference, we got probably the best three or four hitters in the conference. We pitch well, we catch well, they buy in, they hustle, they’re unselfish. They want to the girl ahead of them to do something and that’s been great.”
Next up for Central will be the Division 2 districts at Portland High School Saturday. The Hornets will face Alma to start the tournament.
The host Raiders beat the Hornets in the pre-district game at Ionia last year.
“We’re not looking ahead to Portland,” Nicholson said. “Our focus is totally on Alma. They’re a very talented group that went to the quarters last year. They have everybody back, they pitch well, they hit well, they’re a good team. It should be a great game and our focus will be one pitch at a time, one play at a time and be in that Saturday afternoon.”
“We’re going to play our hearts out,” Rutz said. “We have a big goal in mind and I think if we play our game nothing is in our way from achieving that.”