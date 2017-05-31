Central double-mercies Fremont to go undefeated in conference again

STANTON — Central Montcalm’s softball team had already won the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) Gold division title before the conference season wrapped up.

There was only one goal left for the Green Hornets, and that was to go undefeated in the conference for the third straight year.

That mission was accomplished Tuesday when they mercied Fremont in a pair of 10-0 games.

Central (28-7, 14-0) has not lost a CSAA game since 2014.

“It’s just awesome,” Central coach Bruce Nicholson said. “I don’t care where you go or who you play, that’s hard to do. Teams get to know you and you get to know them, then the pres-sure starts to build. We got a lot of people bringing their best efforts this year and last year. To do that, congratulations because the seniors here were all sophomores when we moved to the Gold. So to do it 38 in a row in the Gold and 43 in a row overall, it’s special.”

The Hornets scored three times in the first inning of the first game, twice more in the third and five times in the fourth for the win.

The second game saw Central score a run in the first, two more in the third, six more in the fourth and one in the fifth to end that game.

Mallory Morgan was the winning pitcher in the first game, allowing only an Eryn Bellam single in the third inning while striking out 10.

Lily Doyle pitched the second game and gave up just two hits, fanning five and walking one.