Central Montcalm’s West headed to Trine

STANTON — Ben West knows where he will play baseball next season.

The Central Montcalm senior signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play for Trine University’s baseball team.

“I love the atmosphere there, I love the coaches there, I love the overall feel of the college,” West said. “There’s a lot there for me. I could see myself for four years there.”

West said he was being looked at by other colleges to play baseball.

“I had different offers from Olivet and more community colleges,” West said. “Trine definitely fit me the best.”

West explained why Trine won over the others.

“They are a good business school and I’m thinking about majoring in business there,” he said. “Their baseball facility and their sports academics seem great. They really up their standards since moving from Tri-State to Trine. It was a really great feel.”

West said his goal for playing baseball at Trine was “just to be the best I can be.”

“Be the best person, be the best athlete, be the best student,” he said.

West’s more immediate goal with the Thunder was to let them see they made the right choice in recruiting him. “I hope to prove myself and hope to show them I can play, that I’m a good athlete and student.” West’s high school coach, Bob Luginbuhl, said signing was a good thing for West. “I’m excited for him because he really pursued playing college baseball,” Luginbuhl said. “He has gone to camps in multiple states, he’s played a lot in the summer and he’s played a lot in the fall and has gone down in the winter and done stuff. In college baseball you almost have to pursue it in order to get in on that level because it’s not the same as other sports that are highly recruited.” Luginbuhl thought West should excel at Trine. “I think the good thing about a school like that is they have a JV program,” he noted. “The D-III schools in that league, they see sports like a high school will see it; as part of the education. So they’re looking to give kids an opportunity to participate. I think Ben’s game grows on you if you watch him over time. He does a lot of small things that should make him stand out to a coach over the course of working with him for a while.”

West will be going to a Thunder program that was 19-18 overall and 13-15 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season.