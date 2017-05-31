Funeral Notices for May 31, 2017

Thursday

Jessica Danielle Bailey — 6 p.m, Impact Church, Lowell. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Adair Carlyle Simmons — 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Donald James Hickey — 11 a.m, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

July 6

Marjorie L. Fuhrman, 85

GREENVILLE — Marjorie L. Fuhrman, 85, of Turk Lake, Greenville, died Tuesday. Graveside committal services will be 11 a.m. July 6 at West Montcalm Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in The Daily News. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.