Greenville police responding to recent string of car break-ins

GREENVILLE — A recent string of car break-ins has the Greenville Department of Public Safety (GDPS) warning residents to keep their car doors locked.

According to GDPS Interim Director Dennis Magirl, as the weather has become more favorable and residents have taken the opportunity to stay out later in the evenings, larcenies have increased as well.

“There’s more opportunity for people to get into mischief,” Magirl said. “With cars being unlocked, it creates even more opportunity.”

On Monday — Memorial Day — officers responded to seven separate instances of theft from a motor vehicle, with four of those instances on Orange Street, two on Dodge Street and one on S. Bower Street.

According to Magirl, in each of those instances, the vehicles were unlocked.

“The best advice is to make sure your doors are locked,” he said. “Most of the thefts are a product of opportunity where the doors have been left unlocked.”

Magirl said the perception that Greenville is a safe, small town doesn’t hold true to petty theft.

“Where there’s a population, there’s a will (for theft),” he said. “You won’t find it on a larger scale, but you’re still going to see it in communities like Greenville.”

Margil said thefts from vehicles tend to increase each year in the late spring and are not limited to any specific area in town.

“We tried to narrow it down today, but it’s basically all four corners of the city,” he said.

Magirl said there are no leads at this time, but he suspects the crimes have been committed both on foot and with transportation, depending on the size of items stolen, between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

“Loose change, prescription medications, anything they can pawn, they will take,” he said.

Magirl said vehicle electronics, such as car stereos, have not been stolen, as the theft has centered mostly on loose items within the vehicle.

The department has been in contact with local pawn shops but has not received any leads in that regard.

“The property hasn’t started to pop up anywhere and unfortunately a lot of it isn’t traceable,” he said.

Magirl advised that residents make good contact with their neighbors, watch for any suspicious activity, and then report it to the department.

“Don’t hesitate to call. We will check it out and talk to you,” he said.

The GDPS can be reached at (616) 754-9161.