JUST IN: Pedestrian killed on M-46 identified as Six Lakes man

By Cory Smith • Last Updated 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

HOME TOWNSHIP — A Six Lakes man was killed this morning after being struck by a vehicle while standing in the middle of Howard City-Edmore Road (M-46).

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Lakeview Post responded to a fatal traffic crash at approximately 4:46 a.m. on M-46 near Cedar Lake, between Academy and Vickeryville roads, about three-and-a-half miles east of Edmore.

A 42-year-old Vestaburg man was driving westbound on M-46 and struck a 40-year-old male pedestrian who was standing in the middle of the lane of travel. Police identified the victim as Steven Hax of Six Lakes, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

According to police, it was dark at the time of the crash and Hax was not wearing any reflective clothing. Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor for the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting on scene were personnel from the Home Township Fire Department and Montcalm County EMS.

