Carson City marks sesquicentennial; celebration continues during Frontier Days

CARSON CITY — With a resounding ring from a large ceremonial bell, Carson City Mayor Bruce Tasker joyfully kicked off a celebration 150 years in the making.

Speaking in front of more than 60 members of the community — and dressed as if he had just stepped out of the 1800s – Tasker read an official proclamation Tuesday afternoon to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the city during a sesquicentennial celebration.

Beginning with the first purchase of property in 1867 by Thomas Scott and his two nephews, John and Thomas LaDue — the founders of Carson City — Tasker said residents could celebrate their history this year thanks to “a century-and-a-half of cooperative effort by all involved.”

“And with this cooperative effort that has persistently endured, it has provided and preserved for us and our children the beautiful lands, and streams, churches, schools, health institutions and the various other community services we often take for granted, thus contributing greatly to the general health, welfare and prosperity of our city,” he said.

Tasker then officially marked 2017 as the sesquicentennial celebration year in Carson City and encouraged residents and visitors of the city to celebrate during the Frontier Days festival this weekend.

“I call upon all citizens to wholeheartedly participate in and support all activities organized to make this observation one to be remembered for years to come.”

After he finished reading, and now grinning from ear to ear, Tasker grabbed the ceremonial sesquicentennial bell sitting beside him.

“Now listen to this,” he exclaimed as he rang the bell loudly. “Let the celebration begin.”

Tuesday’s celebration was organized by the Sesquicentennial Planning Committee. President Amy Tasker, who is also overseeing this weekend’s festival, said Carson City is rich in that it showcases a community of people who care about their town and heritage.

“Thank you all for joining us to celebrate this milestone in our city’s history,” she said. “Whether you are or were a city leader or resident, part of the planning committee or participant, all of us have had a hand in making Carson City what it is today — a great place to grow up and live.”

The committee was presented with three certificates to commemorate the occasion by local legislators. A Declaration of Special Tribute, signed by Rep. Jim Lower, Sen. Judy Emmons, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Gov. Rick Snyder, expressed pride shared from Lansing in the Carson City’s history.

“Carson City can trace its roots to the pioneer spirit of the men and women who first cleared the land and built the institutions and homes that make this community what we know and celebrate today,” the tribute read. “While those early pioneers would likely not recognize many of the things we take for granted now, they would recognize the pride that makes this community a home for individuals and families seeing a secure and prosperous tomorrow.”

A Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition was also given to the committee, signed by U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, describing the community as one that flourishes because of its “dedicated community leadership and its close-knit neighborly bonds.” A Certificate of Congressional Recognition was also received from the office of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Before ending the ceremony, city leaders past and present gathered to unveil a Michigan Historical Society Milestone Award in the form of a large plaque, designating Carson City as an official Michigan Sesquicentennial City.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend during the 45th annual Carson City Frontier Days festival.