Funeral Notices for June 1, 2017

Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith

Today

Jessica Danielle Bailey — 6 p.m, Impact Church, Lowell. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Adair Carlyle Simmons — 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Donald James Hickey — 11 a.m, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Janette Agnes McComb — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

 

Doris A. Martin, 97

SAN DIEGO — Doris Martin, 97, died May 24.

 

Janette Agnes McComb, 74

EDMORE — Janette Agnes McComb, 74, of Six Lakes, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore. The family will accept friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Vinewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

 

Jo Ann Regis, 83

SHERIDAN — Jo Ann Regis, 83, died Sunday. A memorial service will be held in Michigan and in Florida, with the dates to be announced later. Arrangements entrusted to Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

