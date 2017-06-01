‘Mindfulness’ taught by school board member

GREENVILLE — The room of third-grade students in Jennifer’s Bowen’s class at Lincoln Heights Elementary School was quiet and the lights were dimmed.

The chime of a singing bowl still resonated in the air as Kire Wierda told students to take deep, calming breaths.

Wierda, a trustee on the Greenville Public Schools Board of Education, has been visiting students at Lincoln Heights and Walnut Hills elementary schools to teach them about mindfulness, a technique to help people live in the moment and be connected to their bodies.

Mindfulness focuses on a variety of things, including staying focused on tasks at hand, controlling emotions and regulating breathing.

Each lesson begins with the call for students to get their “mindful bodies” on, which is a relaxed seated position with backs straight, shoulders square and eyes closed. Wierda talks with students about that day’s lesson. She gives them an opportunity to share how they’ve used previous mindfulness techniques in their lives.

Wierda began practicing mindfulness about 12 years ago when her sister fell ill and Wierda acted as a caregiver.

“I did it (mindfulness) mainly just to work through that whole thing because I had to be very focused on her and her care and all the stuff we had to do and be mindful of,” she said. “I wanted to be present for everybody as much as I could.”

More recently, Wierda has gone through the curriculum at Mindful Schools, a program based in California, to teach students how to be mindful.

Mindfulness practices help people focus during times of stress by helping to establish a baseline of calm. In a stressful situation, people can use the techniques they learned to calm down.

Betsy Gryka, a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Heights, said she’s used mindfulness techniques with her students in a variety of situations, including ahead of the recent rounds of M-STEP testing.

“We use mindfulness to decrease stress and anxiety, increase self-awareness and self-control, and work through difficult emotion,” she said. “All these lessons were great because we could do that in here for 10 minutes but one of the the things they learned was how to apply what they learned.”

Wierda has also been working on heartfulness with students, which is the intentional nurturing of positive mind states such as kindness and compassion, according to Mindful Schools.

The last lesson Wierda did with students at Lincoln Heights was focused on heartfulness and mindfulness on the playground. She asked students to imagine they were on the playground with a group of their friends when someone makes a joke at another person’s expense. The group then runs off, leaving that person alone. Wierda asked students how they would feel if they were in the group of people who ran away.

Wierda then asked students to imagine they were the person who the joke was made about and to describe how they would feel if that happened to them.

Many of the students said they would feel sad or angry.

“If you’re mindful of when you’re angry like that, maybe you’re still angry … but you’re not as quick to go punch somebody or say something bad,” Wierda said. “Sometimes you say things you wish you could take back … so when we’re mindful and we feel like we’re going to be angry … we take those breaths and it calms us back down a little bit.”

Conflict resolution is a skill that’s come out of Wierda’s lesson, according to Gryka.

“The self-control and self-awareness that they learned and can take from this is amazing,” she said.

Gryka said even some of the “toughest boys” said they used the practice during a basketball game to calm down from the stress of the competition.

Wierda said she liked the idea of bringing mindfulness into elementary schools in Greenville because she could have used some of the same strategies she’s teaching now back when she was in third, fourth and fifth grades.

“I had my own issues with being able to stay focused,” she said. “Although I was a good student, I think it would have been easier for me if I would have learned some of the tools the program covers.”