Nearly a drop-out, CC-C senior to graduate

CARSON CITY — Just a few weeks before the end of this school year, Ronda Badgley bought her son a small graduation gift in the form of a cute, stuffed teddy bear.

Complete with a graduation cap, along with “congratulations” and “2017” printed in bold, the bear would sing a rendition of “Best Day of My Life” if you gave it a soft squeeze.

“That’s your little bear for graduation,” Badgley told her son, Braxton Roberts. “Your first gift for making it through high school.”

But when Badgley presented the gift to her son, the Carson City-Crystal senior could only shake his head in disappointment.

“I’m not going to graduate, you might as well cancel the party,” he said.

It was a deflating moment for Badgley, as she herself, a mother of six who is legally blind, never graduated from high school. With Roberts being her youngest child at 19, all she wanted for him was to receive his high school diploma.

“You have no excuses not to graduate,” she told her son. “Could you just do this, please?”

According to Roberts, his mother was right. As far as excuses go, the blame was solely on himself.

“I did not like high school,” he said. “I liked the school — Carson City-Crystal is a great school — but me personally, school just wasn’t for me every day.”

According to Badgley, the lack of effort dated back to an early age.

“The day he hit kindergarten, he told his teacher, ‘I ain’t gonna learn nothing,’” she said. “I was so embarrassed. He knew the material, but wouldn’t do it. He was so stubborn.”

That attitude stayed with Roberts throughout his education, as he struggled to pay attention in classes, and, later in high school, even attend his classes.

“He struggled all his life because he couldn’t focus,” Badgley said.

But with just a short time left before the end of his senior year, Roberts renewed his commitment.

He began attending classes at the Carson City-Crystal Alternative and Adult Education Center in Crystal Township, working to catch up on his work.

As the end of school neared, Roberts remained doubtful, wondering if his last-minute effort to graduate would be enough.

Called into the high school office, Roberts was delivered news that left him speechless: He would graduate.

“I thought they were messing with me when they said I was going to graduate. When they said I would receive my diploma, my heart sank,” he recalled. “I really let myself go my senior year, but the last few weeks, I was able to get caught up.”

Roberts told his mother the good news as soon as he returned home.

“I’m just really thrilled that he can walk with his class, I’m amazed,” his mother said. “He scared me for a long time.”

For staff and teachers at Carson City-Crystal High School, Robert’s accomplishment is a testament to everyone who wanted to see him succeed.

“I was happy for him, because I think that he finally realized what he did, and what it’s going to mean for him,” said guidance counselor Grant Woodman said. “For him to understand what he needed to do, and what that diploma meant for him, was a real turnaround.”

Woodman said it was often a struggle for teachers to convince Roberts to reach the finish line, as he would threaten to drop out of school, but resources were available in the school district to ensure he would have a chance to succeed.

“I think that, for everybody who may say that students aren’t getting a lot of help in school, this is positive proof that we are helping them,” Woodman said. “We are doing it the right way, the best way that we know how.”

According to Roberts, without the teachers and staff members who helped him along the way, he wouldn’t be walking with his fellow graduates on Sunday.

“All of my teachers — every one of them — it’s because of them,” he said. “Every teacher at Carson, there isn’t a single one there who doesn’t want to see you succeed.”

Most importantly, Roberts said the goal of graduating had to be accomplished for himself, not anyone else.

“I had to do this for me, so I stuck it out for that four years,” he said. “It’s easier to go through life being able to say ‘I graduated.’ If you don’t, people look down on you. I know several people who haven’t graduated high school, and they always say ‘I wish I could go back.’

Roberts said he plans to spend his summer relaxing with friends, before hopefully acquiring a job that will allow him to use his hands.

“I’m good at cranking wrenches, that’s for sure, so anything that pays more than minimum wage, I’d be happy with for now,” he said.

If you go …

This is the seventh in a series of stories showcasing local graduates and previewing upcoming commencement ceremonies.

What: Carson City-Crystal High School’s commencement ceremony.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Carson City-Crystal High School gymnasium.