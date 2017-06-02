Belding elementary school’s coding club wraps up for the year

BELDING — Kathy Flynn is committed to providing opportunities to her students at Woodview Elementary School.

Flynn’s particular passion lies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). She does her best to help her students access STEM-related topics in new, hands-on ways to drive understanding.

One of those opportunities is an after-school coding club she put together last year. The club is comprised of third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students interested in learning how to use and write computer code, mainly JavaScript.

Last year, the club was only open to fourth- and fifth-grade students and had about 30 people in it. This year, buoyed by last year’s success, Flynn decided to open it up to third-grade students as well.

To pique student interest, Flynn said each student in Woodview and Ellis elementary schools participates in the Hour of Code, a nationwide initiative for students to be exposed to coding for an hour each year.

“They all have a little experience with it, (but) these are the students that were interested more and wanted to come back to see more of what it’s about,” she said.

Flynn uses the website code.org with club members to learn more about coding. The site organizes lessons by age level from early readers all the way up to high school-aged students. Students also have access to games they can play associated with the lessons they’ve learned.

“They (the students) just love to make games and they love to play games so this is a way to bring the visual coding in,” she said.

The lessons vary, but most students work with visual blocks of code pieced together to produce a specific result. For example, a student is charged with maneuvering a character from one end of the screen to the other. The student will take several blocks of code and organize them to make the character move, avoid obstacles, pick up items and eventually arrive on the other side.

Also included in the lessons are video explanations of the concepts students are learning paired with how those concepts are utilized for programmers and others working with code.

Eventually, students may be able to move beyond rearranging those blocks of code in favor of writing their own sequences of code.

“My favorite thing is learning how to use different codes and how to figure out how to get it where it goes. It’s really fun and it’s a fun way of learning,” said Elizabeth Schout, 9.

Flynn was happy to find code.org because it uses popular games like MineCraft and Angry Birds in an educational way. Students can play versions of the games using code to drive home the concepts they’ve learned.

“They’re showing … the critical thinking skills of how to have a puzzle and solve it,” she said.

The program also gives students the chance to experience what different technological careers involve which Flynn said she thinks is very valuable to the students.

“(We want to) teach them about problem-solving … that it’s OK to be frustrated and just try something (instead of) just shutting down,” she said.

Flynn said the club only has room for 30 students and students have scrambled to sign up this year and last year. They’ve been meeting this year since January and had their last meeting Tuesday evening after school.

Not only do they talk about coding in the club, but Flynn said they’ve also talked about internet safety and security, including how to stay safe from predators and keep their computers virus-free.

“We bring in those real-life things so hopefully, they don’t mess up their parents’ computer by opening something they shouldn’t,” she said.

Flynn hopes someone at the middle school and high school will take up the mantle of helping students learn more about coding and programming. She said she’s happy students have access to robotics in high school and she hopes opportunities for learning will continue to expand.