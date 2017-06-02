Event reunites Greenville graduates for 128th year

GREENVILLE — Facebook isn’t the only place alumni of Greenville High School can stay in touch.

The Greenville Alumni Association will host its 128th annual banquet at Greenville Community Church at 5 p.m. Saturday with a social hour starting at 4 p.m.

Speaking at the event will be Lt. Col. Jay Bessey, a 1995 graduate of Greenville High School now stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, with his wife, Claudia, and their two children, Caleb and Jude.

Alumni Association President Mike Hudson said he’s excited about the chance to celebrate more than a century and a quarter of putting this annual event on.

“You see classes going back to the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. It’s nice,” Hudson said. “It’s one of the things that gives a sense of place to Greenville.”

Hudson said he’s lived in different places, including California and New York, but that he’s never been anywhere else with the small-town charm Greenville has.

“People live there for a long time and raise families there and watch their grandkids grow up there. That’s a very special thing and I think it’s something we often take for granted in Greenville,” he said. “It’s something that is somewhat rare because people move around so much.”

With the advent of social media sites, staying in touch with former classmates is the click of a mouse away, but that sense of connection isn’t the same as being in the same room as others who graduated from the same high school according to Alumni Association Treasurer Steve Kemp.

“It’s always important to remember where you’re from. Whether you live in this area or not, it’s always something you can come back to that you know is going to happen every year at the same time, the first Saturday in June,” Kemp said. “One night of the year, we may all be from different walks of life, but we all graduated from the same school. We can meet one night and we’re all the same, we all came from the same place.”

Hudson said the dinner is a unique opportunity to look back through the city’s history and to hear about how the city was in the past versus how it is now.

“Not many towns Greenville’s size can mark their history back (128 years) and attend things like this,” he said. “I’m really happy to play a part.”

Kemp said the event saw better attendance in the past, selling upwards of 300 tickets each year. In more recent years, ticket sales have dwindled to an average of 100 tickets sold. Kemp and Hudson hope those numbers go up this year and that more recent graduates will feel compelled to participate as well.

“People don’t have to get together really any more to keep track of what’s going on,” Kemp said.

Each year, the Education Foundation of Greenville hands out the Outstanding Alumnus Award. This year that award will go to Robin Walters, a 1973 graduate and a retired Lincoln Heights Elementary school teacher.

Since retiring, Walters has started teaching remedial reading, writing and math at Montcalm Community College. She is an active member of the Turk Lake Methodist Church. She is a trustee on the Flat River Museum Board and has begun inviting students from local schools to the museum to teach about the history of Greenville.