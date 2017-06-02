Funeral Notices for June 2, 2017

Saturday

Donald James Hickey — 11 a.m, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Warren W. Clemence — 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Janette Agnes McComb — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Jack Lee Nielsen — 2 p.m, Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview.

Monday

Larry Lee Fulger — Noon, Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Wednesday

Charles Eugene Jarmoloski — 11 a.m., United Church of Christ, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Warren W. Clemence, 67

GREENVILLE — Warren W. Clemence, 67, of Gowen, died Sunday. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Greenville. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Larry Lee Fulger Sr., 73

GREENVILLE — Larry Lee Fulger Sr., 73, of Greenville, died Wednesday. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, where funeral services will be noon on Monday. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.

Charles Eugene Jarmoloski, 89

LAKEVIEW — Charles Eugene Jarmoloski, 89, of Lakeview, died Tuesday. A celebration of Charles’ life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the United Church of Christ, Lakeview. The family will be accepting friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Jack Lee Nielsen, 80

LAKEVIEW — Jack Lee Nielsen, 80, of Lakeview, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, with visitation at 1 p.m., at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview. The family will accept friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Graveside service will be in West Pine Cemetery, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.