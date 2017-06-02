Lakeview valedictorian to attend U of M on full scholarship

LAKEVIEW — In two short days, Mia McCrumb will graduate as one of Lakeview High School’s two valedictorians.

Graduating at the top of her class is something Mia set her mind on four years ago when she completed eighth grade.

“I remember tying for second or third in the class, and I just thought to myself, ‘Going into high school, I really want to be first in my class,’” Mia said.

Her freshman year of high school, Mia was on track. She finished the year with a perfect GPA.

She was determined to continue the trend for the rest of her high school career, but it became more difficult when her mother, Carmen McCrumb, was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease.

According to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, the condition is a genetic disorder which caused the nerve cells in the brain to progressively break down, and it deteriorates the person’s physical and mental abilities. There is no cure.

“That was a huge setback for me just in life in general,” Mia said. “It was hard news to take, especially the fact that because she has it, my sister and I could, too. It puts your life in perspective.”

Through the high school, she was able to plan an awareness event and fundraiser for Huntington’s disease. The support the community encouraged her to succeed and view her mother’s diagnosis as “just a hurdle, not a setback.”

Continuing to excel academically, being involved in nearly every extra-curricular activity — including multiple sports, National Honor Society, student government and band — and working at McDonald’s, she not only ended up with her 4.0 GPA but was also well-rounded.

“My dad at a young age told me if I’m going to succeed and go to college I had to be well-rounded and I had to get out there and not only succeed academically but also outside of academics,” Mia said.

Lakeview’s band director Dan Gilbert has known Mia since she was in the sixth grade and has seen her grow as a band student and a person over the past seven years.

“I watched they way she treated others with such a kind heart,” Gilbert said. “She excelled in my class to become a very good clarinet player.”

High school counselor Kristin Skeith echoed those sentiments.

“She is a strong leader, has an impressive work ethic and has overcome many obstacles and chooses to rise above despite these challenges,” Skeith said. “Mia is one of several strong students coming out of LHS and we are proud to send graduates like her out into the world.”

Mia’s commitment to academics, staying busy and working hard led to her being called down to the high school office during the beginning of her senior year.

“I was told if I was accepted to (the University of) Michigan, I would get a full tuition scholarship,” Mia said. “I’ve been a (Michigan) State fan my whole life. Michigan was not even on my radar.”

Mia was eligible for the HAIL Scholarship for high-achieving involved leaders (hence the acronym). The scholarship looks at academic success as well as financial need, and is valued at around $60,000.

Mia applied to Michigan last November and was uncertain if she would be accepted because of the number of students who apply to the university. Just before Christmas, she received the news that she was accepted.

However, Mia didn’t make up her mind immediately to attend the University of Michigan. Wanting to keep her options open she applied to Central Michigan University, which she had been long-time planning to attend, as well as Michigan State.

At both universities, she competed for a full ride scholarship. She won the scholarship competition at Central, and even though she didn’t win a full ride Michigan State’s she still received some scholarship money.

“Come March, I was juggling which school to go to. They’re all giving me really good benefits, but after talking with my family, Michigan was it,” Mia said. “Their business school is amazing. I went to the campus prior and really saw myself there, which is really surprising. I never pictured myself going to Michigan.”

Mia is going to try to continue her perfect grades in college, but she knows it will be different than high school.

“I know college is more difficult and I know grades don’t necessarily mirror success. You can try your hardest and end up with a 3.5,” Mia said, grimacing as she thought of the 3.5 GPA. “I want the perfect GPA, but I don’t expect it. I expect a B. Maybe.”

As far as staying busy with extra-curricular activities and community involvement, Mia plans to take it slow at first to figure out just how much she can handle and adjust to the college workload.

And although she’s a little nervous, she’s ready to start college.

“I’m very ready. Go Blue!” Mia said.

