41 graduate from Success Virtual Learning Center

STANTON — It was standing room only as family, friends and loved ones packed the Central Montcalm Middle School auditorium Thursday to watch 41 students graduate from the Success Virtual Learning Center.

The program is designed to serve students who have dropped out or at risk of not graduating. The program offers an online school, but also includes centers for students to visit for one-on-one teaching and other assistance.

Graduates represented Belding, Central Montcalm, Lakeview and Tri County schools, but they were all united in the way the overcame hardships to get to the point where they could see diplomas at the other side of the stage.

“You’ve overcome barriers that a lot of people wouldn’t be able to handle, yet alone get to school and spent timestudying and making it work,” said keynote speaker Gregg Dionne of the Michigan Department of Education. “You tried this and I think this is why you’re all here.”

Graduates had the opportunity to hand a white rose to the person in the room who inspired them the most to push through to achieve graduation.

“We know along the journey of your education there have been many that believed in you and were there for you,” said Justin Breese, director of the Central Montcalm Center.

With thunderous applause and several shouts, the 41 students turned their tassels and became high graduates.

In a final celebration, students released blue and white balloons with “success” printed on them to mark the end of their high school journey.

“This is that first step in you learning, even though it took you however many years to get here; now you have that diploma,” Dionne said.