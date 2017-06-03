Funeral Notices for June 3, 2017

Today

Donald James Hickey — 11 a.m, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Warren W. Clemence — 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Janette Agnes McComb — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Jack Lee Nielsen — 2 p.m, Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview.

Monday

Mary Jane Daller — 11 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Belding. (Johsnon-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Larry Lee Fulger — Noon, Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Wednesday

Charles Eugene Jarmoloski — 11 a.m., United Church of Christ, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

June 10

William James “Bill” McDaniels — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Claude Aylsworth, 88

GREENVILLE — Claude Aylsworth, 88, of Greenville, died Friday. Arrangements are pending at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville. A complete obituary will be published next week in The Daily News and online at www.christiansencares.com.

Mary Jane Daller, 85

BELDING — Mary Jane Daller, 85, of Belding, died Thursday. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belding. Committal prayers will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday with a rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

William James “Bill” McDaniels, 91

BELDING — William James “Bill” McDaniels, 91, of Belding, formerly of Leslie, died Sunday. A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 10 at Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding, www.verdunfh.com.