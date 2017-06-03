Greenville senior overcomes obstacles, pursues language

GREENVILLE — Brianna Rowland has overcome many obstacles in the most literal sense.

Brianna, who will graduate from Greenville High School on Sunday, was born with a mild case of cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder caused by a non-progressive brain injury or malformation. Throughout her life, there have been many opportunities for her to give up, to accept the limitations her body has set and not try to exceed them.

But giving up is not in Brianna’s nature.

Brianna’s condition has largely affected her legs and feet. Before kindergarten, Brianna had surgery and was in a wheelchair when she started school.

“The kids would take turns just pushing her around and they thought that was a big deal,” recalled her mother, Lynne Rowland.

Brianna’s struggles with her impairment continued as she grew, but her endless optimism and overall sunny disposition grew as well.

In middle school, Brianna decided she wanted to get involved in track, something that should have been out of her reach given her condition. While her spirit was more than willing, her body was unable to perform the way she wanted it to. Then she learned she would have to undergo surgery to reconstruct her feet.

Headed into her freshman year of high school, Brianna was once again in a wheelchair recovering from an extensive procedure. However, after she recovered, she was able to participate in track.

“I want to inspire people and that’s just my ultimate goal in life, to inspire others,” Brianna said. “Track was that thing for me. I had a team and I loved working outside of school with other people. I tried to push myself to the balance of what I could do.”

Brianna said through it all, she’s tried to make sure she kept a smile on her face to make her recovery “go smoother and think positive about it.”

Lynne said Brianna has always had a smile on her face, ever since the day the mother and daughter met. Brianna was adopted from Ukraine when she was 2 years old. Lynne recalled she had to tell Brianna many times when she was younger that she shouldn’t go and hug everybody that she meets.

“The first English word she learned was ‘hi’ so she was always telling people ‘hi,’” Lynne said.

Greenville High School Principal Jeff Wright said Brianna is always optimistic and always has a smile on her face walking through the hallways of the school.

“Whatever comes her way, she deals with it and moves on. She’s real positive in life,” Wright said.

Brianna has plans to attend Montcalm Community College this fall to work toward an associate degree. After that, she hopes to move on to a university to study language. She said it’s been a lifelong dream of hers to become a translator.

Brianna has always loved language. While she was recuperating from her surgery in 2014, she began studying German. She’s planning to focus her studies on German to become a translator.

“It makes me happy to take skills I had,” she said. “I wanted to be a teacher all my life, but when I was sitting on the couch learning about German, I thought I could be a translator.”

Brianna also knows some French and Spanish that she’s picked up through study in middle school and high school.

“It kind of makes me upset when people complain about a different language because it could save someone’s life or make someone’s day when they don’t know a word,” she said.

Lynne shared a recent story about when Brianna used all four of the languages she knows.

“She helped a young boy (at the Children’s Corner at Walnut Hills Elementary School in Greenville) in the cafeteria who only spoke Spanish. She was working with him and helping him,” Lynne said. “Then she went to lunch at Arby’s and there was a man at the counter trying to speak English and it wasn’t working out so…she went and translated for him.”

Brianna also had an opportunity to translate for a German exchange student at Greenville High School.

“For her, that was like a banner day because she got to use four different languages in one day,” Lynne recalled. “I’m so impressed with her being able to do that.”

“I just love talking to people. I love getting to know them or to help them out with a situation or just to have a friendly conversation,” Brianna said. “I love supporting people and to encourage them on. I think that’s important to do as individuals, to support each other and cheer each other on and be there for one another.”

If you go …

This is the ninth in a series of stories showcasing local graduates and previewing upcoming commencement ceremonies.

What: Greenville High School’s commencement ceremony.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Greenville High School gymnasium.

Who: Daily News publisher Julie Stafford will be the keynote speaker.