Jorgensen’s grocery store is returning to Greenville

GREENVILLE — Jorgensen’s closed the doors of itswest side store in Greenville in 2010.

Seven years later, plans are in the works for the grocery store to return to its former location off of W. Washington Street this summer.

“We’re hoping (to open) mid to late July. That’s the plan right now,” said Jorgensen’s Director of Operations Brett Meilleur. “We don’t want to lock that in because things can happen, but that’s what we’re hoping, for some time this summer.”

According to Meilleur, the decision to return came from a combination of Ace Hardware leaving the former Jorgensen store and a demand from customers for there to be a hometown grocery store in Greenville.

Jorgi’s Marketplace serves the north side of Greenville, but doesn’t offer what a full grocery store does due to its smaller size.

“We want to give to give the full shopping experience that people in Greenville aren’t able to get right now, as far as customer service goes,” Meilleur said. “We want to be a little bit unique and less cookie cutter.”

The new store will offer a bakery, deli, beer and wine and, of course, fresh meat.

“Jorgensen’s has been selling quality meat in Greenville and the Montcalm area for 80 years. I think there’s a need for it,” said owner Jack Jorgensen.

Jorgensen’s also plans to focus on customer service. The new store won’t have self-checkout lanes and baggers will help customers carry bags of groceries out to their cars.

“(We’re going to offer) a lot better customer service, and you’re going to know the people working here on a personal level. You don’t really get that at bigger stores,” CEO Maria Parker said.

Meilleur says he thinks Jorgensen’s will fill a niche people are looking for that Wal-Mart and Meijer, just down the road, can’t fulfill.

“I think Greenville has a decent sized pie,” he said. “A lot of towns don’t have a lot to split, but here, I think there’s enough slices for us to take one and everyone else to do just fine. It’s really good for people in the community to have options.”

The return of Jorgensen’s to Greenville has another benefit for area residents: Job openings. Meilleur expects about 35 job openings to be available to staff the store, and while some of them may be filled internally, he said at least 20 will be available for the community.

A job fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at Michigan Works in Greenville.

“That’ll be big because besides opening a store, it should be an opportunity for people in the community to find some employment,” Meilleur noted.

The Jorgensen company has projects to complete inside the building before they can open, such as roof work, sales orders and building contracts, but Meilleur said the store is definitely returning to Greenville.

“Financing is secure. We have the funds, we have written some checks, it’s happening,” he said.