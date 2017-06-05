Central Montcalm, Montabella girls win district titles

A pair of local softball teams won district titles Saturday.

Central Montcalm’s girls got a win in the Portland district in Division 2. They beat Alma 9-4 in the semifinals, then beat the host Raiders 7-6 in the finals.

Mallory Morgan got the win in both games. In the first game, she allowed 10 hits and four walks while striking out six.

Emaleigh Taylor and Lily Doyle had three hits in the opener, and Kenzie Rutz and Courtnee Nicholson added two more. One of Nicholson’s was a home run.

In the second game, Morgan allowed six hits and five walks, fanning four.

The Green Hornets (30- 8) fell behind 6-1 but scored four in the third, one in the fifth and one in the seventh on a Rutz infield single that scored Mia Morgan.

Rutz and Nicholson had two hits each in the finals.

It’s the second district title for coach Bruce Nicholson and the first in Division 2. “It was really special because playing on the field of the team that knocked us out the last two years, that was nice,” Nicholson said. “And having the group of seniors was nice.” Nicholson noted he was short a starter. Caitin Ferguson didn’t play due to a seizure Friday, according to Nicholson. “We ended up playing a freshman who was on our JV team,” he said. “But Ferguson can play with us on Saturday.” Central will go to Clio next Saturday for regionals against Saginaw Swan Valley. The Vikings, the top team in Division 2 in the final Michigan High School Softball Coaches poll, won the Carrollton district with a 10-0 mercy of the host Cavaliers. Also heading to regionals is Montabella, who won the Fulton dis-trict with a 5- 4 extra- inning win over the host Pirates in the semifinals, then beat rival Vestaburg 15-4 in the finals.

“It felt great,” Montabella coach Whisper Dawson said. “I’d been with these girls, most of them, for four years. We put in a lot of hard work and it was awesome.”

In the semifinals Zoe Helmer got the game-winning RBI in the top of the eighth, knocking in Cheyenne Fuller for the win.

“Then we shut them down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth,” Dawson said.

The Mustangs will head to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart for regionals next Saturday. Montabella opens with Division 4 honorable mention Morrice, who won the Potterville district with a 5-3 win over Portland St. Patrick Saturday.

“I don’t know much about them,” Dawson said of the Orioles. “ I’ve looked at scores and talked to a few coaches. I’ve been there four years and I don’t think they know much about us. We’re going to go in there not knowing much about each other.”