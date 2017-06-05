Funeral Notices for June 5, 2017

Today

Mary Jane Daller — 11 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Belding. (Johsnon-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Larry Lee Fulger — Noon, Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Wednesday

Charles Eugene Jarmoloski — 11 a.m., United Church of Christ, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Raymond A. Williams — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Thursday

Carl “Matt” Healy — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Elizabeth Ann Lyons — 1 p.m., Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Carl “Matt” Healy, 45

SHERIDAN — Carl “Matt” Healy, 45, of Fenwick, died. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. at the Ferris Center Cemetery, Vestaburg. Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan, is helping to celebrate Carl’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Elizabeth Ann Lyons, 62

BELDING — Elizabeth Ann Lyons, 62, of White Cloud, formerly of Belding, died Friday. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home in Belding. Visitation will be one hour before the service. A complete obituary will be published on Tuesday, www.jffh.com.

Raymond A. Williams, 84

SHERIDAN — Raymond A. Williams, 84, of Stanton, died Saturday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday also at the Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.