Greenville’s Landon Kemp repeats as state pole vault champion

KENTWOOD — Whenever anyone looks at the sports history books at Greenville High School, the name Landon Kemp will — and should be — prominently displayed.

The Greenville senior wrapped up her fourth consecutive Division 1 state track finals at East Kentwood High School Saturday, walking away with her second consecutive pole vault title, along with a second-place finish in the long jump and fifth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.

Working through a nagging foot injury that almost caused her season to come to a halt, Kemp pushed through three events at the state finals.

Learning how to jump off her right foot in May — rather than her left, which has been bugging her since last year — Kemp was able to continue her track season and made the best of what she could give to finish out a stellar high school career that included a finals appearance in all four of her high school years as well as two state pole vault titles.

“This season was the most difficult season by far and I had to make lots of adjustments just to practice like everyone else. It was a good challenge for me,” she said. “It’s an honor and blessing to be able to compete not only just in pole vault but in the long jump and hurdles, as well.”

Kemp attempted to break her state record she set in the pole vault last year of 13 feet, 4 inches, but after a long day of competition in three events, she finally settled at 13-3, which was good enough to win the event by 3 inches.

“She gutted it out for 13.3, with a great take-off, got over the bar,” said Kemp’s pole vault coach, Jerry Sessions, who has coached her since she was 10 years old. “Her first jump at 13.6, she was too sore, so we decided to bag it there.”

In the long jump, Kemp actually broke the state record of 19 feet and a half inch with a jump of 19 feet, 3 inches, but was beat out by a mere three-quarters of an inch by Clinton Township Chippewa Valley’s Angelica Floyd.

Despite the close loss, Kemp had a positive attitude, both on the event and the day.

“I kind of came out here with an attitude to have fun and enjoy the moment, since this is my last high school state meet,” she said. “I find it like a blessing to me to be here and you just gotta have fun because you made it here. That’s the biggest thing is making it here. You just have to enjoy it.”

In her first event of the day, the 100-meter hurdles, Kemp faced a couple nationally ranked runners who showed just why they’re ranked.

Ann Arbor Pioneer’s Britten Bowen won the event and set a new state record with a time of 13.40 (by 0.2 seconds), while second-place finisher Grace Stark of White Lake also bested the previous record with a time of 13.62.

Kemp ran a personal best, however, with a time of 14.04.

What Kemp has accomplished, not only Saturday with an injured foot, but throughout her career, has given her mother, and track coach, Tammy Kemp, all that she could hope for her daughter.

“I’m extremely proud and just happy that she had a phenomenal day,” Tammy said. “She is a trooper. She works as hard as any kid, and I’m not just saying that because I’m her mom, but she works really hard. A lot of people don’t know how hard she really works.”

Sessions believes Kemp is a one-of-a-kind athlete.

“She’s just a special girl. All that she has went through with her foot through track season, had to adjust her training, she did real well with how far she has gotten,” Sessions said. “She was determined and worked really hard. She has that special little ‘quiet fight’ about her, where you see her being calm but she is so determined to do it. She stays really focused.”

Kemp will now focus on competing in national events, including in Ohio and North Carolina the following two weekends. She plans to attend South Dakota State University in the fall, where she will be a member of the track team, specializing in the pole vault event.

Greenville sophomore Jake Rasmussen, who was also dealing with a foot injury, finished 11th in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.24 seconds.

“This is my first time in the finals. I was nervous at first, but it was really fun to go out there and go up against the really good and best seniors in the state, which will help me get better,” he said. “I think I did pretty good this year. I hope next year to come back and medal.”