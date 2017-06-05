Step with Integrity: 261 graduate from Greenville

GREENVILLE — Standing with their arms wrapped around each other, smiles of joy on their faces and diplomas in hand, Greenville High School seniors Michael Hogan, Jacob Schrader and Tyler Mooney wore their school colors of purple and gold with pride.

Having just graduated from high school Sunday, the friends exchanged handshakes and hugs with family members outside of the school, with phones pointed from every direction taking photos to commemorate the occasion.

“To know that we’re done, it’s great, it was a lot of hard work to put in,” Straighter said.

The three friends were part of the 261 members of the class of 2017 from Greenville High School that earned their diplomas, with every one of them in unison wearing purple robes.

With the high school’s north gymnasium packed full of graduates and spectators on a near-90-degree day, Superintendent Linda Van Houten welcomed everyone to the commencement ceremony.

In her welcome, speaking directly to the graduates, she offered some personal advice, coming straight from the school district’s stated core values of integrity, collaboration, responsibility and compassion.

“Take each step in your journey with integrity. You have within you the power to change the world, one action at a time,” she said. “With these core values in front of you, you won’t be able to go wrong. Be honest, work together with others, do what you say you will do, and above all, care about others.”

Delivering this year’s commencement address was 1985 Greenville High School graduate Julie Stafford.

Stafford, who studied at the University of Colorado Boulder, earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism, making a life as a journalist out west and settling down with her three children.

But in 2012, Stafford moved back to Greenville, officially designating herself as a “boomerang” — one who leaves their hometown but one day returns — and is now in the role of publisher and co-owner of The Daily News.

In speaking Sunday, Stafford reflected on her own time at Greenville High School, pointing to the very day that she graduated 32 years ago, and offered words of encouragement she hoped the graduates would take to heart.

“Please, do not wish time away,” she said. “We don’t tend to realize how short life really is until our mortality or the mortality of those we love is standing before us. It sounds very cliché, but every moment really does count.”

Stafford said she lived “wanting other people’s lives,” and often strolled through life just waiting for moments of satisfaction, until everything changed in 2008, when her youngest child, and current Greenville junior, Emma Fowler, was diagnosed with cancer.

“As depressing as this story may seem, for me, it was the launch pad for where I am today and how I look at the world around me,” Stafford said. “I could either let this cancer move into our lives and become a resident, forever a part of who we would be. Or, I could invite this cancer in as a guest, learn from it, but send it on its way in the end. I had a choice.”

Stafford encouraged the graduates to use those potential “darkest hours” as instances to seek opportunity, growth and change.

“I often found myself living minute to minute, hour to hour,” she said. “No more did I pine for yesterday or long for tomorrow. I was on today. And I am so grateful that this has become my focus … Today is the start of the next phase of your life. But don’t get too far ahead of yourselves. Savor today. Every day.”

In closing, Stafford asked the graduates not to forget about their roots, while also encouraging them to look beyond their current surrounding and into the future.

“This town is an amazing place. This school is a fantastic school. The people in this gymnasium care about you and your journey,” she said. “You may be fed up at the moment, ready to move on. And I encourage you to do so. Those experiences — the good ones and not so good ones — that you have in the years to come will shape your outlook on the world.”

Following Stafford’s speech, High School Principal Jeff Wright acknowledged the graduating class of 2017 on an individual basis, and upon calling each of their names, he presented the newest alumni of Greenville High School.

“I’m exceedingly proud to have you seated in front of us today. Family, friends, invited guest … thank you for spending this special time with us,” he said.

Upon asking the students to stand, Wright had the graduates turn their tassels from left to right, the final step before walking out of the school for a final time.

“To the class of 2017, I do declare you graduates of Greenville High School,” Wright said to thunderous applause.