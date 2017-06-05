Time to Move On: 44 graduate from CC-Crystal

CARSON CITY — Graduating seniors from Carson City-Crystal High School had “one last roll call,” as Principal Duane Lyons called the 44 students by name to receive their diplomas.

“Today’s the day we’ve all been waiting for,” Senior Marissa Wing said. “Without knowing it in one way or another, we’ve made an impact on each other.”

For Lyons, the class of 2017 was special because he became the high school’s principal as the graduating seniors started their freshman year.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with you,” Lyons said. “You are destined to do great things.”

This year’s Carson City-Crystal High School graduates remembered their former classmate, Bailey Lance, through a photograph and painting decorated with a cap and gown. Several students further remembered Lance, who died in 2015, by wearing his initials, BL, on their caps.

For the graduates, the commencement ceremony was an opportunity to reflect on the good and bad times of their high school career and say goodbye to each other, their teachers and school. As Carson City’s Person of the Year and guest speaker Michael McAlvey told the students, as of today, the graduates are no longer students and take a new role in the community.

“Today is the day you must also move on,” McAlvey said. “The community in which you are already a part of you will take a different role, and I tell you this, your community needs you.”

McAlvey continued by congratulating the students on their academic, athletic and personal they had achieved during their time in high school.

In memory of those times and recognition of the people who pushed them to graduate, the graduates lined around the bleachers facing the audience before leaving the gymnasium as Carson City-Crystal High School alumni.