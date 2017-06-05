Warm day, hot future: 94 graduate from Lakeview High School

LAKEVIEW — Emotions and temperatures ran warm inside Cook Gymnasium on Sunday as 94 seniors graduated from Lakeview High School.

Typically held outside at Kos Field, this year’s commencement ceremony took place indoors so seniors could feature a video they had created of class highlights. The afternoon was an emotional affair, as students and their loved ones recalled nearly two decades worth of memories, some bitter, but many sweet.

Applause mixed with tears as Louis Jones walked across the stage to receive an honorary diploma on behalf of his daughter, Sarah, who would have graduated with the class of 2017 had not tragedy struck.

Sarah, 8, and her mother, Sarita Jones, 42, both died in February 2007 when their car slid through the icy intersection of Bale and Tamarack roads in Lakeview. The car was hit in the driver’s side by a pick-up truck.

Sarita was a well-known volunteer coach with the American Youth Soccer Organization and Sarah was a second-grader at Bright Start Elementary School in Lakeview. The audience stood and applauded as Louis Jones received his daughter’s diploma and shared a touching moment with Superintendent Kyle Hamlin.

Sunday’s commencement offered smiles as well. James Tanis had the audience laughing as he recounted with humorous candor his years spent teaching fourth-grade and then fifth-grade students who now comprise the class of 2017. Tania had to retire early from teaching due to multiple sclerosis, but he continues teaching music and he offered an inspirational farewell to his former students Sunday.

“You really were my favorite class,” Tanis promised the students, before he tested them to see if they remembered his sing-song math lessons: “Eight times seven is?”

“Fifty-six!” the graduates shouted back to him.

Tania turned serious as he encouraged graduates to continue to persevere and shine amid life’s obstacles.

“There is a disproportionate number of students here who have lived through tragedy and difficulties,” he noted. “I am awed by your resilience. We want you to stand on our shoulders and see the road ahead of you. Dignify yourself not just to get through life, but to love life. Go and make interesting mistakes, make glorious mistakes, make awesome, fantastic mistakes.”

Tom Wilcox, who has been high school principal for the past five years, recalled his learning curve when he was promoted from assistant principal in 2015. Today he said he is proud to know the names of every graduate. He kept his advice to them short and sweet.

“Remember who you are,” he said. “Remember where you’ve been. Always keep in mind where you’re going.”

As the ceremony ended, graduates and their loved ones spilled out of Cook Gymnasium into the sunshine. Josh Sobie posed for photographs with friends and family. He plans to attend Montcalm Community College (MCC) this fall and then transfer to Central Michigan University to study sports marketing and promotion.

“My dream job would be to do marketing and promotion for a professional basketball team,” he shared.

Samantha Hopkins and Jeremiah Ropoleski posed for a photo together in the shade. Hopkins plans to attend MCC this fall to study nursing. She would like to specialize in mental health and psychiatry.

“It’s just really fascinating, the brain and all it can do and the stigma around mental health,” she observed.

Ropoleski also plans to attend MCC and then transfer to Ferris State University to study radiology. He would like to become a radiologist specializing in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing.

“I just think anatomy is really cool,” he said. “There’s no end to what you can study, there’s no rooftop.”