Belding’s girls basketball coach Connor Hoke takes job at Grandville

BELDING — Connor Hoke’s stay with Belding’s girls basketball team was brief.

Hoke has decided to leave the Belding program last week after one year in which the team went 9- 12 overall.

Hoke has accepted the varsity girls basketball coaching job at Grandville, where he will also be involved in game management with the Bulldogs.

“I have to look out for opportunities to better myself,” Hoke said. “Location-wise, (Grandville) is 10 minutes from my place compared to 55 minutes to Belding. It’s basically looking at more opportunities for myself.”

Hoke said he was glad he got the chance to coach Belding for the one year.

“It was exciting. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity that Mr. Wilker gave me as well as the girls for the hard work they put in for me,” Hoke said, speaking of Belding Athletic Director Joel Wilker. “I couldn’t be more happy to have been there for one year.”

Hoke said last season’s team made a great impression on him.

“During that one year, I built some good relationships with the girls,” he said. “It was a memorable one year. I’m grateful for the senior class that worked so hard. To give me the opportunity for a new coach to come in, and I know it’s not easy for them, they learned a new system and it was a fun year.”

Hallee Breimeyer, who led the team in almost all offensive statistics last season and was named Daily News Player of the Year for girls basketball, enjoyed her time under the direction of Hoke.

“I thought he was very effective for the time he was here and he is a great coach,” said the former point guard who graduated this month. “I’m excited for him because he deserves it.”

Wilker said Hoke did a good job coaching considering how late he was hired.

“Connor came in and he was hired later in the (school) year,” Wilker said. “So considering he didn’t get a year to have a whole summer with the ladies, I thought he came in and was a real positive individual and did a great job. He is a great individual and started to establish some good, positive connections within the program. But he made the decision that he did professionally. We’re excited for him and the opportunity he felt was a good one.”

Wilker said the job will be posted soon.

“We’ll talk to people here who are involved in the program,” he said. “The biggest thing is we need to set up opportunities that will help the girls get better.”

Hoke will be joining a team that went 2-18 overall and went winless in 11 tries in the O-K Red Conference.