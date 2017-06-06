Frontier Days welcomes large crowds during Carson City’s sesquicentennial

CARSON CITY — Riding on a float Saturday afternoon and waving to the crowd, Chris Miner was all smiles as he reflected on the significance of the moment.

Simultaneously celebrating Carson City’s sesquicentennial as well as the 45th annual Frontier Days festival, Chris was just one of more than 20 relatives riding on the float — all with a piece of heritage that dates back to the birth of the community.

“It was exciting for me to come back, a lot of fun,” Chris said. “I haven’t been here for a long time, but there were still a lot of people I recognized.”

Chris is among the sixth-generation of the Miner name and, currently, the last to bear the name.

FRONTIER DAYS GALLERY

In 1851, Anderson and Delilah Miner were among the first to make the trek into Bloomer Township and establish a home just west of what would eventually become the community of Carson City.

Reflecting on that history, Chris and his relatives relished what turned out to be a perfect weekend for a festival that incorporated much of the community’s history.

This year, Frontier Days incorporated the sesquicentennial directly into festival activities, featuring historic wagon tours, costume contests and more to go along with the festival’s other signature events.

According to Frontier Days President Amy Tasker, the focus on the city’s history of 150 years brought forth a larger crowd in comparison to previous festivals.

“I think having some of that historical piece, it brought more people into the community,” she said. “People from all over came for this weekend because of the sesquicentennial. I think it brought in a different crowd, to see what Carson City has to offer.”

Whether it was hot air balloons flying high overhead shortly after sunrise, or the Carson City-Crystal High School Marching Band making its way down main street during the parade, Tasker said from start to finish, the festival was a success.

BALLOON LAUNCH GALLERY

“We had people lining the roads to see the balloons,” she said. “We had some high winds in the evening that canceled Friday night’s launch, but on Saturday, the pilots did everything they could to give the crowd something to see. We’re really pleased. As a committee, we feel really good about it. There were a lot of smiles on people’s faces, and that’s what makes it worth it.”

With new events this year focused on the community’s history, Tasker said it appeared people were more dispersed throughout the city, but during the festival’s larger events, the crowds were full.

“There were so many different events going on at the same time this year, it was hard to tell if we had more people here,” she said. “But the Health and Safety Day event, for instance, it was constantly filled with folks all day, which was a first.”

Community businesses such as Harvey’s Farm and Garden Store also took part, providing cake and beverages to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday, while also featuring live music and costume contest.

Carson City natives Vicky Silvernail and Pauletta Petters dressed up for the occasion, sporting custom-made outfits dating back to the 1880s.

This was the perfect time to make this dress,” Silvernail said. “We had less than a week, but we got it done. This was a celebration, and we wanted to be a part of it. It was a lot of fun.”

PARADE GALLERY