Funeral Notices for June 6, 2017

Wednesday

Charles Eugene Jarmoloski — 11 a.m., United Church of Christ, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Raymond A. Williams — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Thursday

Coral M. Chase — 11 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Carl “Matt” Healy — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Elizabeth Anne Lyons — 1 p.m., Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Saturday

Lester “Larry” Powell — 1 p.m, Belding United Methodist Church. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Roger L. Wedderburn — Celebration of life, 2 to 5 p.m., Duke Grummet residence, Sheridan. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Coral M. Chase, 89

VESTABURG — Coral M. Chase, 89, of Vestaburg, died Sunday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday with a visitation one hour prior at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg. Graveside services will be in Richland Township Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Lester “Larry” Powell, 79

BELDING — Lester “Larry” Powell, 79, of Belding, died Sunday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Belding United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. A complete obituary will be published Wednesday in The Daily News. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding have been entrusted with arrangements, www.jffh.com.

Donald Junior Richards, 86

GREENVILLE — Donald Junior Richards, 86, of Carson City, died Saturday. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Carson City American Legion Post 380, where a celebration of Don’s life will follow. Burial will take place privately at East Plains Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.

Roger L. Wedderburn, 65

GREENVILLE – Roger L. Wedderburn, 65, of Trufant, died May 29. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Duke Grummet’s home in Sheridan. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.