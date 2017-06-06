IN BRIEF: Greenville leases vacant industrial property for farming

GREENVILLE — Members of Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening approve a land lease agreement to allow farming on 96 acres of city-owned property.

According to City Manager George Bosanic, the property in question is 96-acres located within the city’s industrial park on Fitzner Road, north of VanDeinse Avenue, and will be leased for farming of beans by Thorlund Brothers of Greenville in the amount $7,000.

According to Bosanic, Thorlund Brothers and the city have maintained the agreement annually for several years.

The property has also been optioned by an interested party for purchase — Greenville Venture Partners LLC — with the original option agreement was established in October 2015 at a cost of $20,000.

Every six months since, the council has unanimously agreed to extend the agreement at additional increments of $20,000. The agreement is now extended until October of this year, with the total paid to the city thus far having reached $80,000.

According to Bosanic, there will be no conflict during this year’s harvest of crops for Thorland Brothers.

“I have spoken to all parties and it is unlikely that if construction were to commence, it would interfere with crop harvest,” he said.