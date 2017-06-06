IN BRIEF: Belding Planning Commission member resigns
By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 8:43 pm on Tuesday, June 06, 2017
BELDING — Shelley Gladding, a longtime member of the Belding Planning Commission, has resigned her post.
During a regular meeting of the Belding City Council Tuesday evening, the council unanimously approved Gladding’s resignation from the group. Councilman Brad Miller said Gladding will be missed.
Miller told attendees there is now a vacancy on the Planning Commission and those interested should contact city hall for an application.
