IN BRIEF: Belding Planning Commission member resigns

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 8:43 pm on Tuesday, June 06, 2017

BELDING — Shelley Gladding, a longtime member of the Belding Planning Commission, has resigned her post.

During a regular meeting of the Belding City Council Tuesday evening, the council unanimously approved Gladding’s resignation from the group. Councilman Brad Miller said Gladding will be missed.

Miller told attendees there is now a vacancy on the Planning Commission and those interested should contact city hall for an application.

About the Author

Emilee Nielsen

Emilee Nielsen covers the Belding area and education issues for The Daily News. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from GHS in 2007. She earned a bachelor's degree in professional writing with an emphasis on journalism from Grand Valley State University. Her body of work includes a stint with the Grand Rapids-based citizen journalism platform, The Rapidian.

Emilee Nielsen has written 445 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)