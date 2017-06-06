Stanton woman gets jail for causing crash under influence of alcohol, pot

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP— A Stanton woman was sentenced to jail time and $12,000 in restitution after driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, causing a motorcyclist to be severely injured.

Kathleen Petersen, 54, was charged with three counts of operating under the influence causing incapacitating injuries. The charges stemmed from an incident the night of Oct. 22, 2015, in Sidney Township.

Petersen was driving an SUV northbound on Grow Road when she stopped at a stop sign at Sidney Road. Upon proceeding northbound, her vehicle was struck by a motorcycle on the rear passenger-side wheel.

The 32-year-old male motorcyclist was treated at the scene by Montcalm County EMS before being transported to Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville.

Aero Med met Montcalm County EMS in Greenville to transport the motorcyclist to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The motorcyclist sustained fractures to his spine, broken ribs, a brain injury and bruising. He was wearing a helmet.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post investigated the accident. Petersen was found to have .06 blood alcohol content in her system, along with marijuana

Petersen pleaded guilty in March to one charge. The other two charges were dismissed in exchange for her plea.

Petersen was sentenced May 25 in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court by Judge Suzanne Hoseth Kreeger to six months in the Montcalm County Jail, three years probation, 300 hours community service and $14,708 in court costs and fines, including $12,220 in restitution to the victim.

Petersen’s attorney was Lori Shearer.