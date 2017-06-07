Belding graduate headed to Michigan Tech on near full ride

BELDING — Brian Selleck Jr. is a good student, plays the tuba in band and has a close group of friends.

His teachers speak highly of him and he graduated magna cum laude from Belding High School during the May 25 graduation ceremony. He achieved a nearly full-ride scholarship to Michigan Technological University where he’ll attend classes in the fall.

Throughout his life, Brian has kept his eyes on the prize despite the difficulties he’s had to face in the process.

When Brian was 5 years old, his mother Sherry Smith died. Brian was in the first grade and living with his father at the time. His parents were going through a divorce.

Not only did that have a profound effect on Brian himself, but it “tore apart” his father, Brian Selleck Sr., who thereafter struggled with alcoholism.

During his struggle with alcoholism, Brian Sr. was arrested and charged with drunken driving three times. After his third offense, Brian Sr. was jailed in Kent County for five years. He also served time for his other two offenses, according to Brian Jr.

With his parents gone, Brian went to live with his aunts and with his grandmother, both on his mother’s side. He attended three different school systems throughout his educational career: Belding, Ionia and Lowell.

Shuttling between schools had a negative effect on Brian’s educational development in his early years. In middle school, he realized he was making poor decisions and worked to clean up his act.

“By the eighth grade, I was making the honor roll consistently,” he said. “Throughout the entirety of high school, I’ve never not made the honor roll just consistently because of her (his grandmother’s) discipline. Now I’m going to college for free.”

Brian will double major in computer hardware and software engineering to take full advantage of his scholarship, which will pay for six years maximum of tuition.

“I enjoy (computers). They’re pretty consistent. If you type a 1, it’s a 1. If you type 0, it’s a 0. It’s a definite thing,” he said. “I don’t like nonstructured things. My room is spotless. It has to be completely organized. If it’s not, I have to sit there and clean … the entire room.”

Brian said he never felt unloved growing up and that both his aunts and his grandmother treated him like their own child. But there was always something missing for him.

“I still have attachment issues and I’m still emotionally hurt. I was never not loved as a child. They were always great to me,” he said of his family, who he was looking forward to seeing at his graduation ceremony. “They’ve all raised me, pretty much. They’re all my mothers. I’ve got many mothers. They’re all proud of me, but it’s not the same (pride).”

While Brian’s relationship with his father was not the best when he was growing up due to his father’s absences, Brian said their relationship is getting better now. He said his father has worked to make positive changes in his own life after dealing with legal trouble and other issues.

Brian said he’s the first in his family to attend a major university thanks to the scholarships he attained. He’s most looking forward to living on his own and have independence like he’s never had.

Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander thinks Brian has always been independent, whether he realizes it or not.

“He gets up and gets to school every day. He makes his own lunch. He makes his own dinner,” he said.

Ostrander thinks Brian’s life could have gone another way based on his experiences and he’s proud of the person Brian has become.

“He has phenomenal grades. He’s got essentially a full ride to a great school. He’s so savvy when it comes to computers and technology,” he said. “He channeled his emotions, whether it’s anger or sadness or whatever emotions, he channeled them … He got to the point where any goal he had or anything he wanted to do to be successful, he did. It’s a credit to him more than anybody else.”

Band Director Laura Hyler has much admiration for the person Brian has become over the past four years. She said she cares for all of her students, but she’s bonded closely with Brian during his time in band.

“There have been times we’ve had hearts to hearts and I’ve said, ‘I know I’ll never be your mother,’ and he said, ‘I know. I know why you do the things you do,’ and held him to those higher standards,” Hyler recalled. “He is a very good student all around. He just needed some pushing along the way and some motivation.”