Funeral Notices for June 7, 2017

Today

Charles Eugene Jarmoloski — 11 a.m., United Church of Christ, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Raymond A. Williams — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Thursday

Coral M. Chase — 11 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Carl “Matt” Healy — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Elizabeth Anne Lyons — 1 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Friday

Helen E. Brune — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Stephen McVey Ladd — Noon, St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Saturday

Claude Ernest Aylsworth — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

William James “Bill” McDaniels — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Lester “Larry” Powell — 1 p.m, Belding United Methodist Church. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Roger L. Wedderburn — Celebration of life, 2 to 5 p.m., Duke Grummet residence, Sheridan. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Helen E. Brune, 94

BELDING — Helen E. Brune died Monday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, and one hour before the service at church. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Stephen McVey Ladd, 77

CARSON CITY — Stephen McVey Ladd, 77, of Carson City, died Sunday. A Mass of Christian burial will be noon Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, with a rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.