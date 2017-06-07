GHS teachers honored at MITES competition

GREENVILLE — Adam Hopkins and Bruce Aittama are dedicated to helping students at Greenville High School (GHS) learn high-demand skills.

Hopkins and Aittama are in the technology department at the school. Hopkins teaches machining, wrought metal and welding and Aittama teaches wood shop and carpentry skills.

Recently, students in those classes at the high school and some at the middle school submitted more than 100 projects that qualified for the 89th annual Michigan Industrial and Technology Education Society state competition held at Saginaw Valley State University May 10 through May 13.

Greenville Public Schools students qualified in wood, wrought metal, machine shop, mechanical drawing, architectural design, plastics, animation and applied technology.

Also during that trip, Aittama and Hopkins were honored with the MITES Program of Outstanding Qualityaward for 2017.

According to Hopkins, he and Aittama were nominated by their peers for the award. Hopkins said GHS Principal Jeff Wright sent in the original nomination and he knows of three other letters of recommendation sent in on their behalf from Superintendent Linda Van Houten, Chief Academic Officer Michelle Blaszczynski and Dean of Community and Workforce Education at Montcalm Community College Susan Hatto.

Clif Lehner, former president of MITES and the organizer for the programming of outstanding quality, said Hopkins was chosen because of the commitment he’s demonstrated to the students and the program. Since Aittama is also a teacher in the program and demonstrates the same commitment, he was also honored.

“If a teacher is doing great things for students, then they need to be recognized,” Lehner said.

Lehner said there are approximately 545 different skilled trades education programs in schools across the state.

“He (Hopkins) has definitely built up a successful program,” he said.

Lehner said in addition to building a program committed to helping students succeed, programs recognized for outstanding quality also touch the community where they reside in some way.

Aittama and his students have reached out to the community in various ways, including building more than 40 duck houses for a local Ducks Unlimited group and building sheds with lumber from Big L.

“With Big L, they needed something done and we needed something to do and it just worked out really nice,” he said. “They basically provided the lumber and we provided the labor.”

Both Aittama and Hopkins expressed their surprise at having won the award, but both are very proud of the accomplishment and recognition of the program at GHS.

“I think it’s the students who won that award,” Hopkins said. “I could sit here all day and know what I know and do what I do, but I didn’t build those 200 projects. They do that.”

Hopkins is proud of the growth students have made over the years in terms of participation in the MITES competition. He said it’s gone from 10 project submissions in the first year of participating the competition several years ago to over 200 submissions to the regional competition this year.

Aittama said he’s proud of the fact he was recognized with that award because it’s a unique honor to have.

“It’s not one you really hear that’s been given out, really. It’s definitely a unique thing,” Aittama said.

Hopkins said he strives to give all of his students a place in his classroom, even if machining or building is not something they are interested in.

“If you don’t want to build something, grab a broom and clean and do your skill sets. Don’t build a project,” he said. “Let the other 27 or 25 (students) build and help them. I try to make it a working environment.”

Hopkins said he will tap those people who he knows enjoy engineering and drawing up plans for projects if students who are building things need a little help drawing out their plans.

“I will take a kid and say, ‘Hey, I know you know how to go in and use Solidworks (a 3-D computer-aided design program). Go in there and fix this drawing for them.’ Twenty minutes later, I’ve solved three problems. The drawing’s done, part’s made and a student cleaned so stuff’s put away.”

Hopkins points to organizational and management skills in dealing with students as the bulk of the reason for winning the award for outstanding quality.

Some of the projects submitted to the MITES competition included a student-built wooden picnic table, wooden bowls, a metal chess set including a board and much more.