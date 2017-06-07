Greenville alumni reminisce at banquet

GREENVILLE — “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” is a Dr. Seuss quote recited by Robin Walter at Saturday evening’s Greenville Alumni Association.

There was a lot of reminiscing of those special moments at the 128th annual meeting and banquet at the Greenville Community Church, as Greenville High School graduates shared stories and recollections of their high school days.

“You can see how our past influences our future,” said Walter, who was awarded the Outstanding Alumnus Award, an honor given since 1993 from the Education Foundation of Greenville.

Walter, a 1973 graduate, taught at Lincoln Heights Elementary School for 22 years, before becoming principal for the next 10 years, spending all 32 years of her career in the same building. Since retiring in 2009, she has served as a remedial reading, writing and math teacher at Montcalm Community College, and is working as a board trustee at the Flat River Historical Museum where she is helping to implement third- and fourth-grade curriculum in the museum, incorporating Michigan history study into the students’ field trips.

An avid traveler, Walter has been to five of the seven continents, but she always returns to Greenville.

“When I graduated in 1973, we were the 100th class to graduate from Greenville,” said Walter. “I followed my mom and my grandmother in becoming a GHS alumnus.”

The evening’s guest speaker was Lt. Col. Jay A. Bessey of the class of 1995, who shared his experiences serving as an Army Ranger and joined in sharing memories of the years at Greenville High School.

“In high school, we learned the importance of education,” said Bessey, “but along with that, we learned perseverance.”

Perseverance was taught in taking long notes in history class, or in English with Mrs. Gress, or on the football field, doing two-a-days in August heat. Students also learned citizenship and servanthood.

“I changed jobs a lot. I moved 15 times in 25 years,” Bessey said. “There is nothing wrong with change if it’s in the right direction.”

The roll call recognizes all graduating classes, with special recognition to those celebrating milestone anniversaries. The class of 1962, celebrating 55 years, had more than 18 members attending, while the class of 1957, celebrating 60 years from high school, had seven members.

Accolades were given to Priscilla Hansen, class of 1940, as being the oldest alumnus. Hansen, Lucille Petersen and Bette Houle are three local surviving members from the class, according to Hansen.

“There were 82 of us,” recalled Hansen, who recently celebrated her 95th birthday by playing a round of golf. “We lined up in the gym on the second floor of the old high school, and when they called our names, we walked down to the auditorium, got our diploma, walked off stage and into a gathering of the Alumni Association.”

