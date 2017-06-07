JUST IN: Montcalm County Central Dispatch director unexpectedly resigns
By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 3:26 pm on Wednesday, June 07, 2017
STANTON— The Montcalm County Central Dispatch director unexpectedly resigned Tuesday.
Tim Scott, who was hired as Central Dispatch director in 2009, resigned during Tuesday’s Central Dispatch Authority meeting, effective today.
The Daily News has not yet been able to reach Scott for comment.
