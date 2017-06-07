Wilcox steps down as Greenville girls volleyball coach

GREENVILLE — Shane Wilcox is done as varsity volleyball coach at Greenville.

Wilcox resigned the position after four years, saying giving time to the program was a problem.

“Primarily, I didn’t have the time,” he said. “I work outside the school district. With time constraints I didn’t have the time I had in the past and I felt like I couldn’t give the time for what the girls truly deserve.”

Wilcox said the decision was “extremely hard” to make.

“It’s a decision I came to with a very lot of thought put into it,” he said. “I love coaching, I love being able to men-tor young women both on and off the court and it gave me a sense of gratification. But at the end of the day, the same reason I was with the girls is the same reason I couldn’t give them. It was bittersweet. I hope I can still help out the program so that I can come in and help out wherever need be.”

Wilcox has a daughter, Kaylee, who graduated Sunday. She also played basketball and track. Wilcox said he will miss the chance to impact a player’s life. “I would say the biggest thing I will miss the most is those odd moments that you’ve done or said something that changed their perspective,” he said. But Wilcox won’t leave volleyball altogether. “I’m a very competitive guy,” he said. “I love watching volleyball, I love playing volleyball. I just want to thank the community and Greenville Public Schools for the opportunity to coach at such a great town.” Greenville Athletic Director Brian Zdanowski noted Wilcox was able to get the entire program doing what he was wanting them to do. “He was very knowledgeable, did a great job of adding numbers to the program, and had the coaches in the program all on the same page and teaching the same things,” Zdanowski said. Zdanowski said he is looking for someone to fill the position now.

“It is posted now and with summer camps followed quickly by the fall season, I would like to have a quality coach in place very soon,” he said.