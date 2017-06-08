Central Dispatch director Scott unexpectedly resigns

STANTON — The Montcalm County Central Dispatch director resigned Tuesday after apparently receiving a less than satisfactory job evaluation.

Tim Scott, who was hired as Central Dispatch director in 2009, resigned during Tuesday’s Central Dispatch Authority meeting, effective Wednesday.

According to the terms of Scott’s resignation letter, he will be paid six months worth of salary at $5,413.94 per month for a total of $32,483.64.

“I also agree not to pursue further actions,” the resignation letter stated.

Central Dispatch Authority Chairman Ron Retzloff said Scott’s resignation was both expected and unexpected. Retzloff said Scott’s job performance “needed improvement.”

“We had a meeting and he asked for a closed session to discuss his contract and so on,” Retzloff said. “It came out basically a mutual agreement that he decided he wanted to resign from his position. I guess he thought it was time and it was a mutual agreement.”

According to Patrick Q. Carr, who is a member of the Central Dispatch Authority, Scott didn’t give a reason for his resignation, but, “his evaluation scores weren’t as high as he’d hoped for, so that may have played a part in it.”

Scott could not be reached for comment Wednesday, despite numerous attempts.

A 27-year Air Force veteran, Scott previously worked as the director of a 911 dispatch center for three counties in Northern Kentucky, as well as the director of the Battle Creek Megacenter which handled emergency radio traffic for federal law enforcement agencies in 18 states.

Central Dispatch Authority Personnel Committee Chairman Kevin Sweeney, who is also commander of the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, declined to comment.

The Central Dispatch Authority is reworking the job description before advertising to fill the vacancy. Central Dispatch Deputy Director Richard Nowakowski has been appointed acting director in the meantime.

The Daily News has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for Scott’s personnel file.