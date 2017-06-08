Greenville grants rights-of-way license to move along grant construction

GREENVILLE — As contractors have begun work on five facade projects on downtown Lafayette Street, extra measures are being taken to protect workers and pedestrians.

The Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve a request for license to allow Nugent Builders Inc. to occupy certain portions of city rights-of-way, as the company has been awarded all of the construction contracts for the facade projects this summer.

“As Nugent Builders is finding their way around … one of the things as they go about doing each project is that from time to time they’re going to have to occupy the sidewalk, and/or the parking spaces on Lafayette Street, and/or the travel lanes or parking spaces behind the buildings,” City Manager George Bosanic said. “We’ve had some complaints already, but it’s construction, folks. But at the same time, we want to make sure that they are allowed (in public space), and we never really addressed that — letting them use public space to get to private space. This would allow them to do that.”

According to the license, each of the properties involved in the facade construction has varying degrees of distances and conditions in regards to granting public use, based on the length of the buildings.

Properties that are undergoing construction and are involved in the license include:

• Greenville Floral at 221 S. Lafayette St. and S & H Trophy & Sports Center at 221 S. Lafayette St., owned by Tom Feeney and Glen Powell.

• Parker Zarkowski and Co. at 200 and 202 S. Lafayette St, owned by Gary Zarkowski and Judy Snyder.

• Bold Statement Tattoos & Piercing Emporium at 332 S. Lafayette St., owned by Don and Robin Andrews.

• Studio Two Twenty Two at 222 S. Lafayette St., owned by Catherine Behnke.

• Classic Image Inc. at 226 S. Lafayette St., owned by Jim and Karen Hopkins.

A second condition of the council’s decision included the authorization that Bosanic be able to work with the contractor directly to determine the suitable arrangement regarding the rights-of-way for use on an as-needed basis.

According to George Germain, the project manager and safety director for Nugent Builders, the request was made out of concern for safety.

“Based upon the type of work and the duration of the work task, we will provide covered walkways as needed and barricaded passageways around work areas as required to ensure safety of all in the work area,” he said.

Bosanic said he felt the arrangement was the “most practical way” of dealing with the situation, as the construction must occur in areas where pedestrian traffic occurs.

“I think we can be reasonable for them to get the work done, while also keeping pedestrian traffic open and safe,” he said.

The council was in unanimous support of the agreement and expressed excitement over the project.

“It’s a surprise, I looked at Studio 222, and you can see brick that was crumbling, and you see brick behind that where old windows used to be (and will now be restored),” Councilwoman Jeanne Cunliffe said. “It’s going to be really interesting to see how it turns out.