Lakeview pageant returning for 150th anniversary celebration

LAKEVIEW — This year’s Summerfest will not only celebrate 150 years of Lakeview, but it will also mark the return of the Miss Lakeview Pageant.

“We have more gals that we expected since it is ‘new’ again — 15 girls,” co-organizer Linda Baird said.

Linda Huckins, the other co-organizer of the pageant, said they weren’t expecting that many contestants when they first advertised the pageant.

Baird and Huckins began organizing the event last year so the sesquicentennial celebration would have a pageant to go along with it. They both had the idea to revive the pageant and approached the Lakeview festival committee.

“I thought it would be a great way to celebrate the milestone by reinstating the pageant,” Huckins said. “We’ve made great strides in organizing the pageant. We knew absolutely nothing about running a pageant, but it’s coming together very nicely.”

The Miss Lakeview Sesquicentennial Pageant has three age categories: Miss Lakeview for girls ages 15-19, Junior Miss Lakeview for girls ages 10-14 and Lakeview Princess for girls ages five to nine.

Whoever is crowned Miss Lakeview will win $500. Junior Miss Lakeview will win $200 and Lakeview Princess will win $100.

“Interest in the pageant and representing Lakeview gives girls a sense of community involvement and leadership skills. And, it’s a plus on a resume,” Baird said.

The application process is now closed, but the organizers hope to be able to continue the pageants as part of Lakeview’s Summerfest.

“Time will tell,” Huckins said. “We would make some changes. We will have an evaluation meeting after the pageant is over to see what we like, what we didn’t, what we would change.”

The pageant will be 7 p.m. June 15 at Lakeview Community Church on the corner of M-46 and M-91. The entry fee for friends, family and residents wanting to cheer on the contestants is a non-perishable food item for the church pantry along with a financial donation of an unspecified amount to go to the festival committee.