Lakeview residents to clean up Tamarack Lake

LAKEVIEW — The village of Lakeview is named because of its picturesque location on Tamarack Lake.

The lake provides residents with a great view and several recreational opportunities in the summer and winter.

But Lakeview residents and friends Amber Treiber and Sara Herzog noticed the lake was filling up with trash.

“Amber and I talked about getting something (a lake cleanup started) after kayaking the lake this spring,” Herzog said.

Treiber said she noticed there wasn’t just small trash, like bags and bottles, but she and Herzog saw bigger items as well, like pieces of docks, a bench and half a lawnmower.

“We thought let’s get together and have a lake cleanup,” Treiber said. “People always talk about how the lake needs to be cleaned up, so here’s a chance to do it.”

The duo planned for a Tamarack Lake Cleanup Day. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, residents and anyone who enjoys the lake can come out by boat or foot to clear the trash out of and around the lake.

The plan is for those with boats to clean up the interior of the lake and for those on foot to pick up trash along the shoreline in areas such as the boat launch, Lake Shore Drive and by the cemetery.

“I just tell them (those cleaning along the shore) that if you’re going on foot be courteous of private property,” Treiber said.

As interest in the event grew, the duo decided to turn into a larger event with a free cookout, gifts and a T-shirt raffle.

“If they’re donating their time, I thought it’d be nice to give back to them,” Treiber said.

This is the first Tamarack Lake Cleanup Day, but Treiber and Herzog hope to turn it into an annual event.

More information can be found on Tamarack Lake Cleanup’s Facebook event page. Those who wish to participate in the day are asked to RSVP on the page, so Herzog and Treiber can plan accordingly.