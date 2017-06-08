Montcalm County commissioners turn down Building Department request

STANTON — Township, city and village officials often call upon the Montcalm County Building Department for advice on local blight and ordinance issues.

They may be waiting some time for an answer — autumn, or possibly never, according to Building Department Director Scott Minard.

The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners on May 22 voted to approve Minard’s request to promote a code enforcement officer to deputy director. However, commissioners denied Minard’s request to hire another full-time code enforcement officer.

The county’s Finance & Personnel Committee had previously recommended on May 8 that the full board take up both proposals. However, the combined proposals were unanimously shot down by commissioners in a 0-9 vote on May 22.

Commissioner John Johansen of Montcalm Township said he would be voting against the proposal as he didn’t believe there was enough stable funding available. The Building Department is unlike most county departments as it generates its own revenue and has its own fund; however, commissioners noted the county’s general fund previously had to support the enterprise fund during the national recession in 2008. Commissioners were concerned this might happen again, even though Minard told them the Building Department is busier than ever and currently has $100,000 in retained earnings.

“I don’t think it’s enough to support this issue on a full-time basis,” Johansen said. “I don’t want us to get into a position for hiring and laying off or where we can’t fund this through the enterprise fund and would have to rely on the general fund.”

Commissioner Ron Baker of Howard City explained his “no” vote as well.

“There are a number of departments that are short on help and need to hire people, but I think we need to get further along on our budget before we do that,” he said.

After the combined proposals were unanimously denied, commissioners voted again on just the proposal to promote Mike Kalka to deputy director with a pay increase of 70 cents more per hour. This motion was approved 7-2 with Commissioner Patrick Q. Carr of Lakeview and Commissioner Tom Lindeman of Greenville voting “no.”

Minard was visibly upset at the failed motion to allow him to hire another code enforcement officer, and he walked out of the meeting immediately after the vote had concluded.

Talking to The Daily News this week, Minard admitted to being “very disappointed” at the failed vote, as he says the Building Department is so busy employees can’t respond to calls and inspections in a timely manner.

“I give them (commissioners) reports every month that show what we are doing, the volume of permits, the dollar value, and they should always know how much money we have,” Minard said. “The volume has had a constant increase for the past 10 years. So far this year we have taken in over 80 percent of our expected revenues and spent less than half of our projected expenditures.”

When the U.S. was hit with a recession in 2008, the Building Department was reduced from five full-time employees to just two. In 2013, a third person was added part-time and in 2014 that position was restored to full-time. Today, Minard is the only employee who does inspections throughout the county, as Kalka and Code Enforcement Officer Steve Willison have their hands full answering phone calls and assisting walk-ins at the Stanton office.

Minard said the Building Department’s numbers are almost what they were before the recession in 2008, but today they are doing that amount of work with just three people. They also have to comply with what Minard calls “complicated and confusing” new state-mandated codes, which generate more paperwork, which means permits take more time to process, scan and file.

Minard wasn’t able to use a week of vacation time last year and because he is salaried he is not able to carry those hours over to the next year. But he says he is less worried about his vacation time and more concerned about how the Building Department continues to fall behind in work despite having the financial resources to hire another person.

“We have hundreds of permits that are older and have not had final inspections because we have not had the time to clean them up,” he said. “I do a few in the winter when time allows, but it’s hard to catch people home and many of them are summer places that are locked up in the winter so it has to be done in the summer when the owners can be there. When one person takes a day off and one person goes out on inspections, that leaves one person in the office to wait on the counter, process permits and answer phone calls. This is extremely stressful and it is almost always when mistakes are made, at a minimum causing more work to make corrections and at a maximum causing injury, death or the failure of a structure.”

New retaining wall and door

In other construction news, Montcalm County Maintenance Director Scott Wright and crew members Arlen Clevenger and Larry Ralph worked Wednesday morning to fix the eroding hill next to the sloped driveway exiting the east side of the Montcalm County Administrative Building property.

The crew replaced old railroad ties with “new used” ties from Jensen’s in Greenville to create a new retaining wall. A maintenance crew member brought his own tractor from home to relocate the dirt.

Wright estimates the project cost about $300 in materials. He said the fact that all county parks have been adopted by volunteers for the summer helps his crew be able to squeeze in time for projects like the driveway.

Also Wednesday, a new fire-proof door was installed in the basement of the Drain Commission building. Commissioner Tom Lineman of Greenville had brought up concerns during the May 8 meeting about old Drain Commission and Treasurer’s Office records being stored behind an old wooden door in the basement where the county’s boiler is also located.

According to Wright, Mall City Mechanical of Grand Rapids installed a new fire-proof door Wednesday at a cost of nearly $2,000. The money came from a fund from the Treasurer’s Office.

Treasurer JoAnne Vukin could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Montcalm County meetings

Montcalm County Board of Commissioners meetings for June are scheduled as follows:

• Monday: Law Enforcement & Courts Committee at 9 a.m., Health & Human Services Committee at 9:30 a.m., Economic Development & Physical Resources Committee at 10 a.m. and Finance & Personnel Committee at 11 a.m.

• June 15: Solid Waste Management Committee at 3 p.m.

• June 26: Regular meeting of the full Montcalm County Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m.

All committee meetings are open to the public and will take place on the third floor of the Montcalm County Administrative Building in Stanton. Visit montcalm.us for more information.