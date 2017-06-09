Arson dogs train to detect the presence of accelerants

SPENCER TOWNSHIP — John Rutherford and his dog, Sasha, walked into the ruins of a burned building, Sasha’s nose to the ground.

Rutherford led the dog around the room, quietly giving her the command “seek” as she climbed over debris while sniffing wildly.

Sasha found what she was looking for and sat down abruptly, signaling to Rutherford the presence of some sort of accelerant, thus determining the likely cause of the fire: Arson.

Rutherford was one of about 30 dog handlers participating in a three-day training for dogs trained to detect the presence of accelerants at fire scenes. On Wednesday, the group went to the Kent County Firearms Training Facility to walk through burned buildings for practice and recertification.

The training was put together in partnership with the Maine State Police and State Farm Insurance as part of the State Farm Arson Dog Program.

Angie Harrier, public affairs specialist for State Farm, said the annual recertification is crucial for dogs and their handlers to be able to maintain their legitimacy, especially when testifying in court in arson cases.

Harrier said the Kent County Sheriff’s Department went in about a month ago and burned several of the buildings using accelerant in controlled burns to set up the training scenarios the dogs and handlers experienced Wednesday.

Heather Paul, public affairs specialist for State Farm, said the dogs and handlers go through an imprinting stage when they first get started in their training. When working in a fire scene, the handler will wear a pouch of food around his or her waist to give to the dog as a reward when the dog indicates the presence of an accelerant.

Paul said the “real purpose” of the recertification is to give trainers and handlers a chance to see each other, to adjust bad habits the handler might have and to make sure each handler is up to the standards of the Maine State Police, which issues the recertification.

As part of the recertification process, dogs go through a blind scent discrimination test using cans.

“We’ll have four or five cans laid out. One of them is a hot can or it may be a blank. The dogs and handlers, nobody knows which is the correct can,” Paul said. “They’ll go through and once they’ve successfully done their double-blind, they’ll be recertified.”

Paul said the detection of accelerants by a dog at a scene doesn’t aways point to arson. The accelerants detected will go to a lab for analysis where it will be determined whether or not that was the cause of the fire. If it is, the handler may have to testify in court.

“These dogs are able to efficiently …go into a scene like this where it’s dark and it’s smelly. Human investigators are never going to be able to go through and say, ‘I smell that there’s gasoline or diesel fuel here,’” she said. “A dog has the capability of doing that quickly … (which) reduces the amount of tax dollars that go into an investigation.”

Odd Gundersen, of Alberta, Canada, had his dog, Sadie, a 3-year-old Lab mix, at the training. Gundersen is a former police officer and has been working with dogs in police and fire situations since 1994.

“We try to find and catch the bad guy,” he said. “We just want to hopefully stop people from doing this stuff.”

Dale DeKorte, a deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, said he’s worked with his K-9, Ritzey, a Lab, on more than 160 fires in the past four years.

“We go to rule arson in and out,” he said.

He cited a recent case in Ionia in which a victim of a house fire was concerned his neighbor could have started the blaze. DeKorte and Ritzey went to the scene and found accelerant, but determined it wasn’t the cause of the fire.

“The homeowner couldn’t find a gas can (which is what led him to suspect arson). We ended up finding it, with the Ionia County Public Safety Department. It was buried under a hedger, melted over the gas can. It was right where it was supposed to be, but the hedger had melted and covered it,” he said.

Many of the dogs present at the training were Labradors or Labrador mixes. Harrier said dogs with strong work ethics and drives to succeed are typically chosen for this type of work.

Dogs are paired up with handlers after handlers answer a series of questions. Paul Gallagher, owner and head trainer of Maine Specialty Dogs, works with his team to match dogs with handlers based on those questions to make the best possible fit as the dogs will live with their handlers full-time for the rest of their lives.

The State Farm Arson Dog Program has put more than 380 dogs through training and certification since 1993 in 45 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces.