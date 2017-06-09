Belding City Council hears presentation on pickleball courts

BELDING — This city has softball fields, a disc golf course, tennis courts, a skate park and soccer fields.

It’s home to parks and a river where people can kayak and drift down in tubes. If two residents have their way, there will be a new kind of court in town: A pickleball court.

During a regular meeting of the Belding City Council on Tuesday evening, Doug Whiting presented to the council about constructing two pickleball courts. Whiting has been working with fellow resident Mark Kohn to try to make this dream a reality.

Whiting told council members he began playing pickleball in Florida, where he spends his winters.

“It’s become one of the biggest growing sports in the world,” he said.

Pickleball is reminiscent of ping pong and badminton. It’s played on a court much smaller than tennis courts and can be played indoors or outdoors. The net is a modified tennis net and players hit a plastic ball back and forth with paddles.

Whiting said he and Kohn are hoping to install two courts at Demorest Field on the south end of the field in a grassy area between a softball field and the parking lot. The courts could also go in a space adjacent to that, but a section of the parking lot would need to be removed.

Another option Kohn and Whiting have discussed is to put the courts near where the tennis courts stand. That’s not the best option for them, however.

“That’s not going to support something like this and that’s obvious because of the tennis courts,” Whiting said. “That ground down there isn’t going to support anything for more than a couple of years. It’ll start cracking up and falling apart.”

If the courts were to go in near the tennis courts, there would need to be a considerable amount of excavation done, according to Whiting.

“I’ve talked to friends who are excavators and they’ve said, ‘You’re probably going to have to go down about 12 feet to get to bedrock and start filling,’” he said.

Whiting said the plan is to put in a 60 feet by 70 feet asphalt pad for the courts to sit on with a 10 foot fence surrounding the courts.

Whiting said he and Kohn have been working to raise funds for the project and will have enough money to cover the cost of construction. He said there are grants available from the U.S. Pickleball Association to purchase nets, paddles and balls.

He said he and Kohn are planning to take care of maintenance of the courts, especially if more people get involved in the group.

However, the council declined to vote on the proposal. Mayor Ron Gunderson said he was hesitant to move forward because he didn’t see the minutes from the last meeting of the Recreation Advisory Board. He also is hesitant to approve the placement of the courts in what is now a parking lot as he’s seen the parking lot full on several occasions and is concerned about taking away parking spaces.

Recreation Advisory Board Chairman Michael Hamp told the council he wasn’t at the last meeting, but it is his understanding that the board approved a motion to grant use of the grassy area in Demorest Field. Hamp said he hates to see the issue be put off any further.

City Manager Bruce Brown echoed that, stating he was “uncomfortable” with the city’s position on the courts Tuesday evening.

“To delay the thing doesn’t make sense,” he said. “It reduces time people can use the facility.”

Gunderson said he doesn’t want to hold the process up either, but he’d like the Recreation Advisory Board to meet again before the council makes a decision.