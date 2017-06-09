Carson City’s inaugural Relay for Life raises nearly $10,000

CARSON CITY — Surrounded by dozens of supporters, caregivers and cancer survivors, Jean Southward bared her soul in an effort to inspire others and spread awareness in the fight against cancer.

Standing at the south end of Carson City-Crystal’s Community Field on Friday evening, the Carson City administrator shared her story of overcoming breast cancer after being diagnosed on Feb. 13, 2009.

Southward’s message kicked off the “survivor lap” for the inaugural Relay for Life of Carson City event, which was organized in partnership with Sparrow Carson Health and Carson City-Crystal Area Schools.

“We’ve all lost friends and family to this disease. But I didn’t ask the question, ‘why me?’ Rather I asked the question, ‘why not me?’ Southward said. “I’m no hero. I’m a mom, a sister, a wife, friend and survivor who doesn’t want others to ever go through what I had to go through. But if they do, I want them to know that there is life after diagnosis. For however long that might be. Cancer is not something you get over or get past, it becomes a part of you. You slow your pace down, you remember to breathe. You realize that every day is a big event, something to be relished and cherished, that there is good in every day.”

As survivors and caregivers made their way around the high school track and finished to applause from supporters, the event continued through the evening, concluding Saturday morning.

According to event organizer Nancy Seals, who manages the Infusion and Chemotherapy Center at Sparrow Carson Health, the first Relay for Life event in Carson City brought in $9,550, just $450 shy of the initial goal of $10,000.

“I’ve worked in cancer and chemotherapy for almost 20 years, and I’m happy to say that we’re seeing some successes, we’re seeing a lot more survivors and treatments that work,” she said. “People are living a lot longer than they used to, but we’re not there yet. We still have a long way to go.”

Seals said she was surprised by the amount of donations received for the inaugural event, as she had personally been hoping for around $5,000.

“In order to be able to reach that goal of curing cancer, of course it takes money and people caring and their commitment … so yes, this is a fundraiser, but it’s going for such a worthy cause, to help us reach our goal to stave off cancer,” she said.

For Southward, the Relay for Life was an example of community outreach that will likely end up saving someone’s life.

“Had I been diagnosed 10 years previously, my outcome may not have been so good,” she said. “Funding this type of research for new drugs and treatments is powered by organizations such as the American Cancer Society, and fundraisers such as this event, the Relay for Life.”

According to Seals, because the $10,000 goal is well within reach, donations remain open until Aug. 31. Donations can be made at www.relayforlife.org/carsoncitymi online.