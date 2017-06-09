Central Montcalm preps for regional tournament Saturday

STANTON — Central Montcalm’s softball team is back where they were two years ago.

The Green Hornets are in the Division 2 regionals for the second time in three years, having won the Portland district last Saturday.

That was big, said Central coach Bruce Nicholson.

“We are excited,” he said. “It was a goal to win the district and we did that. It was a goal to win the league and we did that. So Saturday was just really cool for them. We know we have a big challenge ahead of us, but we’re excited about the opportunity to get another week, get to stay together and keep playing and see how we do.”

The Hornets will be playing in Clio, which is north of Flint, on Saturday. They will be facing the Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings, who are ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 2 by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

That fact doesn’t put any pressure on the Hornets to try to win, Nicholson noted.

“I think we’re playing with house money,” he said. “I don’t think there’s really any pressure on us. We have a pretty good book on them but we’ve played a really tough schedule. We played Farmington Hills Mercy, we played Unionville-Sebewaing. They were both state champs. We played Beaverton. They were a district champ. Shepherd’s a district champ. Chippewa Hills is a district champ. Reed City is a district champ. (Muskegon) Oakridge, we played them three times and they are a district champ. So I feel like we played teams that will be similar to what we see and on any given Saturday you just play. So we’re going to go over there and play with nothing to lose.”

The biggest thing Central has to do to upset the Vikings is “we have to play well,” Nicholson said.

“We have to throw strikes, we have to mix our pitches, we have to play clean defensively,” he said. “They (Swan Valley) hit the ball well, they’re going to put the ball in play and if we play clean defense and put the ball in play like we do, just don’t beat ourselves. That’s the way we’re going to approach it.”

The Vikings were a quarterfinalist in Division 2 last year and are currently 38-1 overall under coach Tom Kennelly, who has coached Swan Valley softball for 38 years.

Nicholson’s daughter Courtnee said everything will be equal Saturday.

“Everyone’s good now and everyone’s won. They (Swan Valley) are a good team but so are we,” Courtnee said. “It’s just a game. Everyone’s beatable so I’m excited.”

Courtnee said to beat the Vikings “we have to show up to play.”

“We played really good on Saturday (against Portland),” she said. “We were down I think it was by five and came back and won it because we wanted to win it and we know what it feels like now to win. I think if we show up and work hard and we don’t lay off we’ll be OK and we’ll win.”

Courtnee said softball was “all attitude.”

“It’s kind of a contagious game, too,” she said. “When you hit a lot you just keep going and keep rolling so you can’t let off. I think it’s going to be. It’s going to be who wants it more mentally and who’s tougher.”

The winner of Hornets-Vikings will face either Frankenmuth or Essexville Garber in the regional final. Garber, like Central, is an honorable mention in the softball coaches poll.

The Hornets will be the only non-Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) team in the regional. Frankenmuth and Garber are in the TVC-East while Swan Valley is in the TVC-Central.