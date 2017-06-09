Funeral Notices for June 9, 2017

Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith

Today

Helen E. Brune — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Stephen McVey Ladd — Noon, St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Saturday

Claude Ernest Aylsworth — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

William James “Bill” McDaniels — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Lester “Larry” Powell — 1 p.m, Belding United Methodist Church. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Roger L. Wedderburn — Celebration of life, 2 to 5 p.m., Duke Grummet residence, Sheridan. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sunday

Thomas E. Clinger-Brimmer — 1 p.m, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)