Funeral Notices for June 9, 2017
Today
Helen E. Brune — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)
Stephen McVey Ladd — Noon, St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)
Saturday
Claude Ernest Aylsworth — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.
William James “Bill” McDaniels — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.
Lester “Larry” Powell — 1 p.m, Belding United Methodist Church. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)
Roger L. Wedderburn — Celebration of life, 2 to 5 p.m., Duke Grummet residence, Sheridan. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)
Sunday
Thomas E. Clinger-Brimmer — 1 p.m, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.
