Greenville buys downtown property, hopes to place back on market

GREENVILLE — The city is looking to purchase a downtown building, but isn’t in the market of becoming a landlord.

During Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting, council members entered executive session to discuss an intent to purchase a tax-foreclosed property at 216 S. Lafayette St. Coming out of the executive session, the council voted unanimously on a resolution of intent to purchase the property.

According to City Manager George Bosanic, the city would like to purchase the building “for a public purpose” before the property is put to bid at public auction.

The Montcalm County Treasurer’s Office has obtained a judgment of tax foreclosure regarding the property located in the city’s downtown, and the city is hoping to acquire the property for the minimum bid price of $8,942.43.

The building was designated “uninhabitable” on Feb. 14, but if purchased by the city, Bosanic is hopefully the building could be restored and sold.

“We’re going to go ahead and clean it up, straighten it up, and put it back out on the market,” he said. “As soon as we can acquire it, we want to turn it around and put it back on the market. We don’t want to be in the landlord business. We’ll be taking proposals from the public, so the city … will dictate what will happen to it.”

Bosanic said the two-story building offers commercial space on the first floor, and residential space on the second floor.

“It will be a great candidate for a facade grant or rental rehabilitation grant,” he said.

MARVEL DRIVE

The council also voted unanimously to approve a license and release agreement with Spectrum Health United Hospital in connection with the Marvel Drive relocation project.

In doing so, the city will allocate $64,619.12 from the city’s Local Streets Fund for the project, while the hospital will cover the remaining $173,813.82.

“The agreement essentially provides for the permission of the landowner (Spectrum Health) to the city to access its property for the purpose of constructing a street,” Bosanic said. “It also provides for a cost sharing arrangement for funding the street.

With three homes already moved, and another three expected to be demolished, construction will soon commence on the relocation of Marvel Drive, which from Oak Street to Judd Street, will be moved 115 feet to the east to allow Spectrum Health to obtain adjacent property with the intent to expand its parking area.

Council members expressed support for the project, citing safety concerns with parking lots that would otherwise have been located across from Marvel Drive and Oak Street, if Marvel Drive were not to be moved.

“I just want to make the observation that we continue to work cooperatively with organizations throughout the city, and I think that’s such a good sign for Greenville,” Councilman Larry Moss said.