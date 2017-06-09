GUEST VIEW: Concerns about part-time legislature

The Bible famously says you cannot serve two masters. You will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other.

In this context, the Bible was talking about God and money. However, I think the same logic applies to the proposal for a part-time Legislature.

The proposal mandates the Legislature to meet for no more than 90 consecutive calendar days and instructs the State Officers Compensation Commission to use a new formula for calculating legislators’ salary. The new formula, if approved, would likely reduce legislator pay by more than half.

Proponents of the proposal say it will make state government more efficient, save taxpayers money and allow people to serve without leaving their careers. They also point out the fact other states have part-time legislatures.

Despite these supposed benefits, I have concerns about this proposal. Most people who live in Montcalm and Gratiot counties do not have the types of jobs that would allow them to take three consecutive months off per year. The proposed salary of around $30,000 would make it necessary for most people to hold other employment. This fact will greatly restrict the number of people who can run for the Legislature.

The immediate response I am hearing from many people is that, “It works in other states and our Legislature passes too many laws.” Let’s analyze this assertion. If the Legislature passes too many laws, then why hasn’t the governor vetoed more bills? After all, the lieutenant governor is the main spokesman for this proposal. If too many laws are being passed, then the governor should exercise his veto authority more often. That is a check and balance our founding fathers have already put in place. Wouldn’t that be more logical than making the legislative branch part-time while leaving the executive and judicial branches full time?

The argument that most other states have a part-time legislature is flawed for a variety of reasons. First, this argument reminds me a lot of when I was a kid and my mother would ask if all my friends were jumping off a bridge, then would I do that too? The fact others are doing something is not in and of itself a justification for taking a certain action.

Second, the question of whether or not a legislature is full or part-time is actually quite complicated. The National Conference of State Legislatures recently published a report showing there are actually five basic types of legislatures. (www.ncsl.org/research/about-state-legislatures/full-and-part-time-legislatures.aspx): Full-time, full-time lite, hybrid, part-time lite and part-time. Only 16 mostly rural, low-population states have a true part-time legislature. Most — 24 states — have a hybrid. Finally, 10 mostly diverse, high-population states like Michigan have full-time legislatures.

It is very fashionable these days to take shots at legislators or the “establishment.” It is an excellent way to score cheap political points. I don’t consider myself a member of the establishment. I was elected less than a year ago. I consider it an honor to serve as our area’s voice in Lansing.

I currently spend far greater than 40 hours per week on my responsibilities as your representative. This is not a complaint; rather, I think it is important that my colleagues and I have the proper time to evaluate proposals, listen to input from our districts, and help residents navigate the bureaucracy controlled by the governor’s office.

This is important work. After all, it is our government we are talking about. It is work that warrants our full time and full attention while in office.

Jim Lower, R-Cedar Lake, is the state representative for the 70th District, which includes all of Montcalm County and a portion of Gratiot County. He can be reached at (517) 373-0834 or JamesLower@house.mi.gov.

