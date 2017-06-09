Montabella softball players to face Morrice in Division 4 regional

BLANCHARD — The last time Montabella’s softball team has been to the Division 4 regionals was 2007.

The Mustangs are headed back to that part of the playoffs at 10 a. m. Saturday when they go to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to face Morrice in the semifinals.

Montabella coach Whisper Dawson said she “can’t put that into words” about winning the district title.

“That’s an excitement you only dream of getting as a coach and being with these girls for four years made it even more special with them,” Dawson said.

But now the Mustangs have to move on to face the Orioles, who are an honor-able mention in the final Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association (MHSSCA) poll.

“At this point, nobody’s bad,” Dawson said. “ So everybody’s won their districts, everybody’s done what they needed to. If we make the plays that need to be made and get the timely hits and we’ll be good.”

Dawson noted she didn’t know a lot about Morrice.

“I don’t know too much about them and they don’t know too much about us,” she said. “I’ve been here four years and we’ve never played them. I do know that their pitcher is average. She’s got a changeup so we’re working here (in practice) off the machine and we are a good defensive team. We can hang with anybody defensively. So we’re working on our hitting this week. This past weekend their (Fulton and Vestaburg’s) pitchers were, I would say, a little bit below average. They were slower so we have to adjust to back to the faster speed and get ready for it.”

Dawson said there wasn’t any one facet of softball that would determine whether the Mustangs win or lose against the Orioles.

“We come, play our game and anyone can win on any day,” she said. “I think that will be true on Saturday.”

The winner of Morrice-Montabella will face the winner of the Coleman-Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary game that follows. The finals are scheduled for 2 p.m.

The regional winner will go to Saginaw Valley State University for quarterfinals against the winner of the Beal City regional.

Coleman is ranked fifth in the state in Division 4 by the MHSSCA.

Like Montabella, Michigan Lutheran Seminary is not ranked.