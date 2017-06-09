New barbecue food truck sets up north of Greenville

GREENVILLE — Driving past Tractor Supply Company (TSC) on M-91, the smell of smoked meat hangs in the air as Boxcar BBQ & Grill prepares ribs, pork butt and chicken for hungry customers.

The new food truck arrived in town two weeks ago when siblings Sharlon Hill and Chad Norman brought their idea with them from Florida for the summer.

“We have property here, so when the snow comes we’ll leave,” Sharlon said. “We plan on being here every year though.”

The concept for the food truck came from a long sought-after bean recipe from Sharlon and Norman’s neighbor. For two years, Sharlon tried to recreate the bean recipe to no avail. Finally, their neighbor taught them how to make it.

“He kept telling us to open up a place and sell his beans,” Sharlon said. “My brother and I said we could do that, and it snowballed from there.”

Not long after they decided to proceed with the idea of opening a food truck, Sharlon was playing rummy with her husband, Rudy, when he put on Boxcar Willie’s music.

“We were talking about the beans and we were cooking out on the grill,” Sharlon recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, that’d be a great name (for the food truck): Boxcar BBQ.’”

The name is a bit of a misnomer, though. The meat has a dry rub on it, and the grill is still in the process of starting up.

With a name in mind, the next step was getting the licenses and health inspection, which Sharlon expected to take weeks. But it took less time than they expected, so Sharlon and Hill started aggressively starting to look for a place to set up shop.

Sharlon called Greenville-area residents who had property, but no one could give her an immediate answer. Hill suggested they try TSC on the north side of Greenville and the company agreed.

“It’s the best location,” Sharlon exclaimed. “I think God up above was looking out for us because this is the best location we could have asked for, and we came across it on accident.”

Rudy said the location is perfect to keep them busy without overwhelming them since they are just starting out. With the fast opening and Hill leaving temporarily because his wife just delivered their child, Sharlon and Rudy are trying to keep up with the demand their food truck has created.

“It’s different than I thought it would be,” Rudy said. “I managed an aerospace machine shop for 15 years and had about 240 employees.”

Rudy said he’s used to dealing with inventory, storage, space capacity and customers.

“We’re a bootstraps company, I like to call it,” he said. “We put just enough money into it to keep it going. We try to keep our inventory manageable so we’re not throwing anything away.

Sharlon is still working on a menu that will stick and she’s been offering a variety of food, including baby back ribs, chicken and pulled pork, throughout the week to see what customers like. The famous bean recipe is a constant, but she is experimenting with the popularity of other side dishes.

The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Sharlon and Rudy haven’t had a chance to create social media accounts or print menus yet. They don’t have a credit card machine yet either, so they currently only accept cash.

“I guess we’re impulsive,” Sharlon said. “It’s a very impulsive thing to do to just open a food truck.”

With the arrival of Boxcar BBQ & Grill, Greenville now has two food trucks. The other, Chef’s Hand, is on the west side of town on Washington Street in front of Mattress4U.