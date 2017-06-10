Culver’s restaurant plans headed to Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE — The next restaurant chain to make its way to this community awaits one final step before ButterBurgers and frozen custard become a local meal and treat.

The Greenville Planning Commission unanimously approved a recommendation Thursday evening to the Greenville City Council to approve an amendment to the Youngman Center Planned Unit Development (PUD) site plan to allow for the construction of a Culver’s restaurant between Taco Bell and Advanced Auto Parts at 1825 W. Washington Street (M-57).

The Planning Commission originally reviewed the preliminary PUD site plan on May 11, but requested that applicant Mike Brann Jr. make alterations to the plan, including the potential of moving the entire building slightly to the west to ease safety concerns regarding the site’s proposed drive-thru exit.

City Planner Tim Johnson had stated the building’s planned drive-thru lane would likely be problematic in that it exits onto the site’s existing service drive to the north, which immediately exits onto Youngman Road to the east.

A proposed five parking spaces at the north end of the building and proximity of the drive-thru lane to Youngman Road raised concerns from the Commission.

But in returning to the Planning Commission on Thursday, those concerns were addressed, as the new site plan moved the building to the west by approximately 12 feet and turned the five parking spaces into an outdoor seating area.

“The re-located exit lane is now 32 feet from the center of the exit lane to the edge of the north-south access lane,” Johnson said. “This is sufficient room for a vehicle turning right form the exit lane to maneuver and come to a stop at the north-south access lane and be properly aligned for a driver to see traffic coming from different directions.”

With additional revisions including a stop sign for the eastbound lane of the service drive where it intersects the north-south lane, a “do not enter” sign on the west side of the drive-thru exit lane facing north, a decorative fence on the north side of the restaurant to provide a better sense of separation between moving vehicles and outdoor diners, and a painted pedestrian crosswalk across the driveway leading to M-57, the Commission approved its recommendation of the plan.

Prior to giving a recommendation, a public hearing was held at which Greenville resident Tony Draper brought forth concerns.

“My concern is the light pollution that is going to hit that street (Youngman Road) to the south of this gentleman’s property,” he said. “At this point right now, we do not have night. It’s not dark.”

Draper said he also wanted assurance that a fence separating the commercial property to residential properties immediately to the south would be properly maintained.

“It stops access from the gas station, from Taco Bell, and the other stores that are in that area, from people parking their vehicle at the dead end (of Youngman Road) and going around burglarizing stuff,” he said.

Lastly, Draper said he was hopeful the restaurant wouldn’t create additional aromas that would drift into the nearby neighborhood.

“Are they going to be allowed to pump the odor out — the food smell — intentionally?,” he asked. “I’m kind of getting tired of smelling Chinese (food), steak and whatnot, from the other restaurants that are around us.”

Johnson said the lighting would meet the standards of city ordinances, and the fence would continue to be maintained in accordance with Greenville Department of Public Safety and the city engineer.

In regards to any potential aromas, that question was directed to Brann Jr.

“I’ve never thought about that to be honest,” Brann Jr. said. “Every (Culver’s) meets required specifications (regarding ventilation systems), that’s all I can say.”

In approving the site plan and recommending it to the city council, Commission Chairman David Ralph thanked Brann Jr. for making the necessary adjustments requested by the Commission.

“I do thank you on behalf of the planning commission. I think you’ve made some significant improvements by moving your property to the west the way that you did,” he said.

According to Johnson, because the site plan is a new configuration for the land area, replacing what was originally approved for the site in 2005 and considered a “major change,” the recommendation must be approved at the level of the city council, along with an additional public hearing.

In order to meet the requirement of a 15-day public notice prior to the next council meeting, the council will review the recommendation at the July 18 meeting, as the Council’s June 22 meeting does not provide enough notice, and the board will not meet on July 4 due to it occurring on a federal holiday.